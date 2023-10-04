The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Nick West, Antoine San Miguel, and Hans Laufer are future owners of Rams Club Barbershop.
Barbershop comes soon near Texas Wesleyan campus
October 4, 2023
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
October 2, 2023
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23
September 30, 2023
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
The Lady Rams block the net from a spike.
The cross country team trains for a big season.
Mercedes Kuhn, Ian Kooistra and Ethan Brandt act in The Death of Seneca by Jonathon Burt. Photo Credit: Chase Di Iulio & Pella Le Fever/Theatre Wesleyan
The writing collective hosts Blackout Poetry event.
Blackout Poetry Workshop held in West Library on Sept. 19
September 26, 2023
Student Ethan Brandt directs a play for Theatre Wesleyan.
Music events are performed at the Martin Hall Auditorium in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
Theatre Wesleyan presents “Wonder of the World.”
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Graphic by Kendal Clark
Muhye Hammattah’s first day as an academic advisor on January 13th, 2018.
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

Blackout Poetry Workshop held in West Library on Sept. 19

Hannah Parker, Content ProducerSeptember 26, 2023
The+writing+collective+hosts+Blackout+Poetry+event.+
Hannah Parker
The writing collective hosts Blackout Poetry event.

Tuesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., there was a Black-Out Poetry Workshop held in the West Library. 

During this workshop, students had the chance to practice their blackout poetry, spend time with fellow peers interested in poetry and gain more knowledge on the concept.  

“The only limitation is your own creativity,” junior English major Cameron Pike said. “I found a new way to look at poetry both as a form and as something on the page.”

Senior English major Miranda Reese, Dr. Stacia Campbell, and first-year English major Cheyenne Manuel, talk over what to do next. (Hannah Parker)

Pike was one of the two English majoring students to organize the poetry workshop, alongside Miranda Reese, a senior English major.  

“I got an opportunity to slow down and do something for myself today,” Reese said.  

Dr. Stacia Campbell, director of the Honors Program and an English professor, was also involved in the Black-Out Poetry event.  

“I learned today that when my awesome, upper-level English majors are in charge, it’s a lot more fun,” Campbell said. “ Letting students come up with topics for the writing collective is the best decision I’ve made this year. 

 A few students got the chance to participate, including Cameron Dudzinski. A junior English major, mass communications minor and English SI leader.  

Cameron Dudzinski creates a poem using blackout poetry. (Hannah Parker)

“I got a chance to not think about my assignments and what I have to do the next day or the week,” Dudzinski said.  

The writing collective will host another Black-Out poetry event on Sept. 26 in West Library Room 114, next to the Maker’s Lab. The organization will also host events on Oct. 31 and Nov. 28. All events are located in Room 114, and all starting at 12:30 p.m.  
