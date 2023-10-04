Bookstore releases new clear bags for games

Students can now purchase clear tote bags and clear fanny packs for either football games or any occasion in the Texas Wesleyan bookstore.

This is due to the clear bag policy enforced at Crowley ISD stadium, only allowing small or clear bags to be carried into games to ensure the safety of attendees.

Brian Bronico, campus store leader encourages students to purchase clear bags in the bookstore while they are in stock.

“Many students do not know we have them,” Bronico said. “They are a decent price; the prices range from $22.00 plus tax and $11.95 plus tax, we will have enough to last for the season, I do not believe we will run out.”

Lucia Samano, junior criminal justice major, said she did not know about the new clear bags until recently and likes their style.

“I did not even know we had some, they are cute I like them,” Samano said. “I think they would only be used for football games, me personally I would want to hide my personal items so I would not use one outside of that.”

Senior criminal justice major Odalys Covarrubias said she also liked the clear bags style and that they can be used for other occasions as well.

“I have not had a chance to go to the bookstore, they are cute bags.” she said. “I think a lot of people attending games would benefit from them, you can even use them in other venues like concerts and show off our school.”

To know more information before attending future games, visit their guidelines online.