Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC

A new study room for student athletes has been created to facilitate their studying outside of class. The space is located in room 312 on the third floor of Polytechnic United Methodist Church (PUMC).

With the help of donations, this project is run by Dr Jill Gerloff, assistant athletic director for academic services and retention.

“The athletics department has kind of instituted with the direction of our Athletic committee, that students at a specific grade point average are mandated to do a minimum of six hours of study hours,” Gerloff said.

Student athletes are required to maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA to remain eligible. Those struggling to maintain their grades must sign in at the kiosk in the study room or library to track their weekly required study hours.

“I typically use the study room twice a week for a little over an hour or so,” junior criminal justice major Colton Rhine said. “I think the study room has helped me realize it’s okay to ask for help in class and to help me create a routine to be more successful.”

The room has seating for a maximum of 20 students from couches to tables and chairs. There is food and other amenities available to create a comfortable space for the students.

“Out of the kindness of people’s hearts we’ve been able to kind of put something together and just have a space for them and it’s been effective,”

Gerloff said.

Some student athletes are yet to try the space but have their opinions on the impact it could have on the department.

Senior finance major Richard Amaefule said, “I think it will be very useful for athletes, particularly those of us that struggle to concentrate on things outside of our sport.”