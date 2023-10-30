The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan offers multiple amenities free for all students

Makayla Banks, Content ProducerOctober 17, 2023

Martin University Center 

The Martin University Center offers a variety of spaces for the students such as a study lounge, an esports lounge that also has a ping pong table, as well as food options located in Gina’s café. The options include Starbucks, Zoca, the restaurant rotation which is currently Bibim-Bok, Which Which, and Starbucks.

To see all the dining options available at the Martin University Center, students can check online.  

“My favorite campus recreation spot is the ‘MUC’ Martin Student Center,” sophomore criminal justice major Mariaya Lewis said. 

The MUC is a hub for student life. (Makayla Banks)

The Library 

The library has many amenities available to students. These include private study rooms, a maker’s lab, laptop kiosk, and printing services. Junior finance major Jelenie Rivera said the library is her favorite spot to hang out. 

“There are so many places to relax, study and take a break,” she said. 

In the library, students can also find the Academic Success Center. This is where students can go to get help with studying or get extra help on topics for classes. This is also where students meet with academic advisors to go over class schedules and plan their college career. 

The library offers three floors full of resources for students to use. (Makayla Banks)

Morton Center 

The Morton Center offers many machines and free weights for students to use. The Morton Center holds classes throughout the week, and these can be found online. 

They have cardio equipment, weightlifting machines, and free weights that with mirrors for students to watch their form as they lift. 

“The Morton center has a lot of options for students who do not necessarily want to stick to machine equipment they have many free weights that are able to be used by students,” Emmerie Harris first-year biology major said. 

Students make use of the Morton Fitness Center to stay fit. (Makayla Banks)

Sid Richardson 

The Sid Richardson building offers a hangout spot for students between classes, a swimming pool, and a basketball court for student-athletes to use when they have spare time. 

The building is dedicated to student athletes. It has personal trainers for each sport to recover after practice or lifts. Each sports team holds a practice and lift throughout the week allowing them to have their own space and the lifting area is very beneficial to student athletes, so they have the best equipment possible to help them improve.

This facility is used mostly by student athletes. (Makayla Banks)

Dorm Clubhouses 

“The clubhouses have to be my favorite recreation place on campus I get to hang out with friends and play a fun game of ping pong,” sophomore business administration major Giovana Moropinto said.  

The student dorms’ clubhouses are open for students to hang out with friends. They have pool tables, ping pong tables, kitchens, and space for students to sit.

Eahc residence hall is equipped with a clubhouse. (Makayla Banks)

 Outdoor Spaces 

There are also many outside spaces for students to use such as a fire pit, sand volleyball courts, basketball court, and seating areas. 

“The outside volleyball court is my favorite place to hang out with my friends a great stress reliever,” Bree Lathon junior political science major said. 

Many student organizations hold events around the outside areas due to it being easy to access for all students who live in the dorms.  

The outdoor spaces are enjoyed by students and often used to host campus events. (Makayla Banks)
