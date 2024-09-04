Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 

On Aug. 29, the Wesleyan Rams football team defeated the Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) Blue Raiders at Crowley ISD Multi-purpose Stadium.

The Blue Raiders kept it close in the first half after the Rams took an early lead. But with two touchdown drives and a field goal attempt, the Blue Raiders had the game tied [24 – 24] going into halftime.

“I just told them that we were going to face some adversity,” head coach Bradley Sherrod said. “And they met that challenge.”

The Ram’s defense held the Blue Raiders to zero points in the second half. Quarterback, senior general business major, Carson Rodgers said there was energy throughout the locker room at halftime that the defense radiated.

“Our defense set the tone all half,” Rodgers said. “They didn’t allow any more points, and they set the tone for the offense, and we were able to finish the game.”

The Rams put the game away in the fourth quarter after a field goal attempt from Kicker Diego Chavarria. Running back, junior marketing major, Ashton Mitchell Johnson said that the team relied on each other to close the game out.

“This might sound weird, but with love,” Johnson said. “We love each other, buy into each other, understand that we’re gonna do our job and fight through adversity.”

The Rams next game is on the road against the Ottawa Spirit (AZ) on Sept. 7.