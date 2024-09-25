Town Hall Meeting discusses student growth, core values 

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Sophomore vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre performs with the Mariachi band, Oro Azul, during a Bomba and Mariachi presentation on Sept. 19.
TxWes students celebrate Mariachi, Bomba music 
September 25, 2024
(From left) Reagan Fitzsimmons, first-year undecided major, picks up trash while Jorge Rodriguez, women's beach volleyball player, and Mayara Swillens, junior exercise science major, assist her.
Trash Bash engages students, community 
September 23, 2024
Smiles are shared as students come out to join in the celebrations at the MUC birthday.
Martin University Center Turns 5 
September 20, 2024
Texas Wesleyan University to host first Meet the Majors fair 
September 19, 2024
Latin Student Association makes signs to help promote the Association at the Fiestas Patrias parade.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes back Latin Student Association to campus
September 16, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
Junior finance student Armando De Ochoa (left), senior finance student Kieran Koltun (center),and sophomore finance student Thiago Uieda (right) doing various workouts together.
Students share experiences with Morton
September 20, 2024
Brian Wanamaker, men’s basketball head coach
Coaches Corner: Rams basketball welcomes Brian Wanamaker as head coach
September 14, 2024
Students collide during a game of knockerball during free period on Sept. 10.
Texas Wesleyan hosts annual knockerball
September 13, 2024
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
September 3, 2024
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
September 1, 2024
Sophomore vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre performs with the Mariachi band, Oro Azul, during a Bomba and Mariachi presentation on Sept. 19.
TxWes students celebrate Mariachi, Bomba music 
September 25, 2024
Participants were provided looms, string and information that they could take with them.
Kente Weaving workshop showcases West African culture
September 12, 2024
Artist Humna Raza first pursued her passion for art as a student at Tarrant County College (TCC), and now works as an assistant professor of art at TCC South Campus.
‘Tangles, Knots, Binds’ exhibition closes at Bernice Coulter Templeton 
September 12, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
Located in PUMC 125 and 126, the Engage studio offers students free instruction in oral and written communication skills. Students may receive help with essays, interviews, presentations, applications, resumes and more.
Engage Studio receives summer renovations, primed for new semester 
September 6, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
President's Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Town Hall Meeting discusses student growth, core values 

Thomas Parsons, Content ProducerSeptember 26, 2024
Thomas Parsons
Alan Liebrecht, vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications, gives a report on the new number of undergraduate students in the fall 2024 census 

On Sept. 24, Wesleyan faculty and staff came together for a town hall meeting in the Paul and Judy Andrews Hall. 

Faculty and staff shared a presentation on the semesterly census report and the core values of Wesleyan. Multiple staff members got up and emphasized the meaning behind the core values that the university holds itself to. 

“What stuck out to me today was [Dr. Emily Messer’s] commitment to this process and how impressed I was by that,” said Tommy Nichols, associate dean for the School of Business.  

Several faculty members discussed the Values Summit, an event held on Sept. 6. Dr. Stacia Campbell, director of the Wesleyan honors scholars’ program, co-director of the Engage Studio and associate professor of English, discussed Ramily core values.  

“We were discussing writing, brainstorming [and] revising in groups of eight,” Campbell said. “It was an amazing experience for members of the Wesleyan community to celebrate who we are as a university and how we can leverage our strengths.”  

Alan Liebrecht, vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications, awarded the “Staff Hero Award” to Karla Rodriguez for her efforts with the undergraduate admissions. 

“I reached out to folks in the division and asked them to nominate people, and Karla was nominated this year,” Liebrecht said.  

Rams wide receiver Michael Banks sprints to the corner for a deep ball reception.
No. 19 ranked Rams shut out Stallions at home [80-0] 
At the end of the first Red Cross club meeting, the president Aidan Salazar introduced the first scheduled blood drive of the semester.
New Red Cross Club mobilizes students
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
First-year students are getting used to life on campus.
First-year students adjust well to new on-campus life
Texas Wesleyan issued a lockdown at 9:18am which lasted until 9:28am.
Wesleyan received active shooter threat Thursday morning
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Valentine's day and Black History Month.
Rambler's 2023 Valentine's Day Special
Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Content Producer
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.