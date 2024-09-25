Town Hall Meeting discusses student growth, core values 

Thomas Parsons Alan Liebrecht, vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications, gives a report on the new number of undergraduate students in the fall 2024 census

On Sept. 24, Wesleyan faculty and staff came together for a town hall meeting in the Paul and Judy Andrews Hall.

Faculty and staff shared a presentation on the semesterly census report and the core values of Wesleyan. Multiple staff members got up and emphasized the meaning behind the core values that the university holds itself to.

“What stuck out to me today was [Dr. Emily Messer’s] commitment to this process and how impressed I was by that,” said Tommy Nichols, associate dean for the School of Business.

Several faculty members discussed the Values Summit, an event held on Sept. 6. Dr. Stacia Campbell, director of the Wesleyan honors scholars’ program, co-director of the Engage Studio and associate professor of English, discussed Ramily core values.

“We were discussing writing, brainstorming [and] revising in groups of eight,” Campbell said. “It was an amazing experience for members of the Wesleyan community to celebrate who we are as a university and how we can leverage our strengths.”

Alan Liebrecht, vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications, awarded the “Staff Hero Award” to Karla Rodriguez for her efforts with the undergraduate admissions.

“I reached out to folks in the division and asked them to nominate people, and Karla was nominated this year,” Liebrecht said.