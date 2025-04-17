Students create scrapbooks for kids with The Welman Project

Jaelin Ornelas Students Emely Lopez and Aline Uwingabire watch on as Sara Zamora explains to students how to create a recycled scrap book.

On April 15, Texas Wesleyan welcomed The Welman Project for a hands-on event where students were invited to create scrapbooks using recycled materials. These personalized scrapbooks will be gifted to local elementary school children.

The Welman Project is a Fort Worth-based nonprofit organization that connects schools and nonprofits with the community in ways that inspire creativity, environmental activism and social responsibility.

Serving as a free resource, The Welman Project collects and redistributes materials from local businesses, promoting creative reuse in classrooms and beyond. Their mission fosters a culture of sustainability while providingsupporting educators and nonprofit leaders with the tools they need to make a positive impact.

Sara Zamora, the volunteer coordinator for The Wellman Project, led the event and instructed students on how to make a notebook. Being involved with the community is one of her favorite parts of her job.

“We build classrooms and not landfills,” said Zamora “We love student volunteers especially, that show up ready to sort donations… knowing that you’re making a huge difference in the lives of teachers and non-profits.”

As Earth Day approaches, Student Affairs is organizing a series of events, including this service project, which was coordinated by Berti Gardner, aAssistant dDirector of sStudent aActivities and eEngagement.

“Getting more people familiar with the Welman project is important so more people know where and how they can donate,” said Gardner. “This organization not only helps schools but many nonprofits like my own.”

Junior mass communication major Mica Magday attended the event with friends and enjoyed the feel of community and the satisfaction of knowing she was helping students.

“The scrapbooks that we put together is something that I would have really loved when I was younger,” said Magday. “I know many teachers that are always buying supplies out of their own pocket. The Welman project is a way for them to not put as much money into supplies that they really shouldn’t have to pay for.”

For more information on the Welman Project, click here.