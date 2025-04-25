Theatre Wesleyan raises over $15k to put on spring musical amid funding freezes

Hunter Heart (center), the play’s lead, rehearses a scene alongside other student actors. [Photo courtesy Jacob Sanchez]

“Pippin”, Texas Wesleyan University’s 70th musical, premiered on April 24, overcoming several financial hurdles.

To commemorate the historic milestone, which denotes the longest running college musical in the state of Texas, Theatre Wesleyan planned a fundraising campaign aimed at making their most recent installment their finest.

However, an unexpected freeze on all faculty spending initiated by the university curtailed plans of upscaling the production. Instead, the pre-planned fundraiser insured that Theatre Wesleyan could maintain the quality of their production despite budget cuts.

“What we hoped to be a fund that could enhance the musical is basically being more used to make it a quality production, but not what we’d hope the 70th would be,” said Chair of Theatre Arts & Communication Joe Brown.

The funding freeze was initiated by the university effective on purchases made after March 1 to balance a budget deficit. While some purchases by faculty are still allowed, they required further permission from the Dean and Provost.

“We’re really seeing a difference in what our year end looks like, and we really believe we’ll be in a much better financial position than what we were thinking just a few months ago,” University President Emily Messer said in a town hall meeting on April 22. “I know that has taken a lot of stress on a lot of people, and I really appreciate you guys [faculty] helping with that monitored spending.”

In addition to costumes, set and royalties, the musical’s expenses range from professional musicians, choreographers and music directors.

“When they put that restriction on, we [could have] said, ‘we can stop building the costumes and building the set, and we could let everyone come see the musical on 1/2 finished unpainted set and put everyone in black sweats and do the show and just say sorry the money stopped.’” Brown said. “Fortunately, because we had this [fundraiser]… that gave us some leverage that we can spend against during the freeze. But it would be more for essentials on the musical than extras.”

Alumni have been the primary targets of and contributors to the fundraiser. Those who pledge money will be honored in the play’s program. Over $15,000 has been raised, just short of the original $20,000 goal.

The fundraising campaign, the first of its kind in Theatre Wesleyan history, has taken many shapes. A video campaign was created to increase publicity. Public ticket prices were also raised to $15 compared to the $10 base price of previous productions.

In addition to fundraising efforts, community support has contributed to the production. The mother of one student actor has volunteered to be the final member of the musical’s band, a position which would otherwise pay $1,250. In addition, the Student Government Association has continued its tradition of providing funds for TxWes students to receive free admission.

“If you have a group of actors who know the script and know the music and love what they’re doing, I don’t think you need all the other technical elements,” said senior musical theater major Peri Zachmeyer, a member of the play’s dance ensemble. “Regardless of how much funding we have, we’re gonna do this, and it’s gonna rock.”

Senior musical theater major Abigaile Webb, who plays Katherine in “Pippin”, said she draws inspiration from the play itself in enduring the uncertainty that surrounds the production.

“Pippin itself is a show about perseverance,” Webb said. “It’s about no matter how you’re feeling, what you’re doing, what you have, you have to keep going and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

As Theatre Wesleyan looks to preserve its longstanding traditions, Theatre Wesleyan Business Manager and alumni Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, the director of “Pippin”, urges continued support.

“These campaign funds are just for one show to happen,” Sanchez said. “If we want to continue a popular and long-standing tradition that has lasted over 70 years, producing plays and musicals on this campus, I urge powers-that-be to inform us or confirm if there will be attention and focus shared towards the theatre and music departments to enhance and support these students’ experience.”

Reflecting on the production, Sanchez points out an irony he finds in the musical and the financial circumstances surrounding it.

“There’s a line in Pippin where the title character says, ‘When the king makes budget cuts, the arts are the first to go.’ The unfortunate part about a statement like this is that it is no longer just hyperbole,” Sanchez said.

“Pippin” has three remaining dates, April 25, 26 & 27. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.