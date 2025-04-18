Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
Students Emely Lopez and Aline Uwingabire watch on as Sara Zamora explains to students how to create a recycled scrap book.
Students create scrapbooks for kids with The Welman Project
April 17, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements
April 13, 2025
Kayla Wildy and Estery Uragu sell baked goods on the first floor of the Martin University Center to fundraise for their upcoming mission trip to New York.
Students fundraise for upcoming mission trip
April 8, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
April 5, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements
April 13, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
April 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Students Emely Lopez and Aline Uwingabire watch on as Sara Zamora explains to students how to create a recycled scrap book.
Students create scrapbooks for kids with The Welman Project
April 17, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.
Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom
April 18, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women’s golf team aims for ongoing achievements
April 13, 2025
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
April 5, 2025
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
April 3, 2025
Dr. Pamela Rast’s office contains over 30 years of memorabilia and tells the story of not only her teaching career, but her personal journey.
Dr. Pamela Rast reflects on three decades of change, advocacy, adventure at Texas Wesleyan
April 2, 2025
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
April 4, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
March 31, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Game On: How content creation powers Texas Wesleyan’s Esports boom

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerApril 18, 2025
Camila Nguyen
Members of the Texas Wesleyan Esports team create digital content inside the esports office. The department’s student-led media team produces videos, social media posts and livestream content to promote the program and build community.

At Texas Wesleyan University, esports is more than just gaming—it’s storytelling. Behind the viral TikTok, engaging Instagram Reels, and real-time Twitter updates stands a dynamic team committed to capturing the heart and soul of collegiate esports through impactful content. 

Daryl Culpepper, social media manager for Texas Wesleyan Esports, always saw storytelling as his calling.  

“Esports gave me a unique lens—capturing emotions, the grind, and personalities behind the scenes,” Culpepper said. “My goal was always to elevate my teammates’ voices and help build something meaningful.” 

Culpepper described how his role evolved beyond merely posting clips, growing into a sophisticated blend of strategic planning and authentic engagement. A recent TikTok featuring raw player reactions after a clutch match significantly exceeded engagement expectations, becoming a testament to the genuine storytelling approach Culpepper champions. 

“Platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels reward quick, authentic, entertaining content,” he said. “Twitter complements that by providing real-time updates and direct community interactions.” 

Meanwhile, Benjamin Domenzain, community manager and new student mentor lead, integrates his dual roles seamlessly.  

“Being a mentor aligns perfectly with content creation because it allows me to genuinely connect new students to our esports family,” he said. “We emphasize connection—it’s what differentiates us.” 

One notable content piece Domenzain highlighted was a recent media day where students showcased their personalized esports jerseys.

Ashley Edwards, academic advisor for computer science, is honored in the TXWES Esports “Division of Student Affairs Spotlight” series. The initiative recognizes faculty and staff whose work supports student success through compassion, commitment and leadership. (Camila Nguyen)

  

“It visually reinforced our identity as more than just a team; we’re a community,” Domenzain said. 

Both Domenzain and Culpepper recognize the significant role analytics play in content strategy, using engagement rates and watch times to continually refine their approaches. Culpepper recalls facing low engagement during quieter seasons, creatively pivoting toward meme-driven and short-interview content that revitalized follower interaction. 

“Analytics are like a compass guiding our content creation journey,” Culpepper said. “When engagement dipped during slower periods, we didn’t panic—we pivoted. Shifting our focus toward meme-driven content and short, playful interviews allowed us to reconnect with our audience authentically. It reinforced that adaptability, informed by analytics, is crucial to keeping our community engaged and energized.” 

Eugene Frier, director of Esports at Texas Wesleyan, expressed pride in the department’s innovative approach.  

“Our goal isn’t simply promoting esports,” Frier said. “It’s about creating content people genuinely want to watch, whether it’s gaming-related, pop culture-driven, or tapping into fun TikTok trends.” 

The esports minor introduced at Texas Wesleyan in collaboration with the Mass Communication Department exemplifies the institution’s commitment to academic integration. Courses like “Content Creation in Esports & Gaming” have provided students with structured ways to develop professional skills. 

“Our mission extends beyond esports itself,” Frier said. “We’re preparing students with marketable skills, regardless of the industry they enter.” 

Looking ahead, the esports content team plans exciting expansions.  

“We’re exploring documentary-style videos, deeper dives into player routines, and even player takeovers on social media,” Culpepper said. 

Frier added that discussions are underway about launching a dedicated streaming team, offering additional content streams and practical experience for students. 

“Launching a dedicated streaming team is about expanding our storytelling capabilities and giving students hands-on experience in content production,” Frier said. “This initiative isn’t just about increasing the quantity of content; it’s about creating meaningful, engaging opportunities for our students to build professional skills, showcase their creativity, and deepen connections within our esports community.” 

For Domenzain, the biggest personal lesson has been patience in the creative process.  

“Sometimes a 30-second TikTok video can take hours to perfect,” he said. “But learning to embrace imperfections has been essential.” 

Above all, the esports department’s content creation isn’t merely about visibility—it’s about community building, professional growth, and fostering a vibrant campus culture. Domenzain encourages aspiring content creators to believe in themselves and take chances, calling confidence the first step toward success. 

“Take a leap of faith. Believing in yourself is the first step toward creating something great,” Domenzain said. 

With a strategic vision and a creative heart, Texas Wesleyan’s esports department isn’t just playing the game—they’re changing how collegiate esports connects, communicates and thrives. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
The Texas Wesleyan University women's golf team walks the course. [Photo courtesy of Corrina Griffin]
Texas Wesleyan women's golf team aims for ongoing achievements
Coach Nicole Davis high-fives player Paulina Hudson at the Steve Foster Invitational.
Nicole Davis steps up as head coach and reshapes tennis program
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
TXWES Gold Line Dancers, Cheer Team ready to shine at Spring Showcase on April 6
Dr. Pamela Rast’s office contains over 30 years of memorabilia and tells the story of not only her teaching career, but her personal journey.
Dr. Pamela Rast reflects on three decades of change, advocacy, adventure at Texas Wesleyan
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
Navigating the Classroom in the Digital Age: Professors balance tech and engagement
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
More in News
Students Emely Lopez and Aline Uwingabire watch on as Sara Zamora explains to students how to create a recycled scrap book.
Students create scrapbooks for kids with The Welman Project
Kayla Wildy and Estery Uragu sell baked goods on the first floor of the Martin University Center to fundraise for their upcoming mission trip to New York.
Students fundraise for upcoming mission trip
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Lady Rams softball wraps up weekend against Nelson Lions with a victory [6 – 1]
Several sections of the Polytechnic United Methodist Church have been taped off due to the recent flooding.
Pipe burst causes flood, class cancelations, damage in PUMC
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
More in Sports
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond
“It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.
Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
Marco Salamanca, senior double business and marketing major begins to serve in his doubles match against the Warriors.
Rain or Shine: Rams Tennis battle Louis & Clark Warriors in Steve Foster Invitational
Sophomore business major Paulina Hudson swings during a match against Texas A&M Texarkana.
Women’s tennis team holds open tryouts seeking new players
Sophomore Paulina Hudson celebrates with sophomore Kaja Brunzlow as they secure points in their doubles match against the Eagles.
Lady Rams tennis fall to Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles [7 – 0]
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.