Rams battle Evangels on senior night in gritty matchup

Thomas Parsons On Senior night, Mikayla Trevino, no. 22 and a senior, scores the Rams only goal in the second half.

The Wesleyan Rams women’s soccer team faced the Mid-American Christian University (Oklahoma) Evangels on Senior Night on Oct. 19.

On Senior Night for the Wesleyan Women’s soccer program, the Rams fought tooth and nail to secure a victory but came up short against the Evangels, 3 – 1. Despite the loss, senior night was an emotional time for players and coaches to celebrate the six “strong” seniors.

“Senior night is always super emotional, especially this year because we have six very strong seniors for us,” Katie Baugh, Rams head women’s soccer coach, said. “It’s just an emotional thing, but it’s always a good time to be able celebrate our seniors and all that they’ve done for us.”

Maggie Campbell, first-year undecided major and goalkeeper, said one improvement the Rams could work on was showing up as soon as the game is under way.

“Showing up right as the bell goes off,” Campbell said. “Intensity right from the start of the game.”

For Alexa Bezpalko, senior exercise science major and forward midfielder, senior night was sad due to the memories she made with the Rams but felt nice being honored for her time playing for Wesleyan.

“It was sad, a lot of memories playing over the years,” Bezpalko said. “But it’s nice to be recognized and just, you know, be able to acknowledge the fact that I did play a sport all four years of college, so it was great; I loved it.”

In a display of toughness, Campbell took a hit from an opposing Evangel inside the goalie’s box that knocked her to the ground. She was able to get up and continue playing until her time was up.

“I was in pain. I was on the ground. I was crying,” Campbell said. “But that girl took me out, but I got back up, I think that’s the important thing and I continued to play.”

The Rams next game is against Oklahoma Panhandle State at home on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

“Put everything in the past, you move forward, can’t dwell on anything, get into practices, go hard, play the next game, [and] hopefully do well in tournament,” Bezpalko said.