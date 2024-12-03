Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]

Thomas Parsons The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.

On Nov. 30, the Wesleyan Rams football program lost to the Benedictine College [KS] Ravens in the second round of the NAIA football championship series at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.

For the first time in program history, the Rams made the playoffs and were able to play at home one more time. Despite losing in the second round after a first round bye, Rams head football coach, Bradley Sherrod said the team has nowhere to go but up.

“I’m very proud of our staff and I’m proud of my players,” Sherrod said. “It’s good to build off of this and for next season.”

Ernest Ceasar, Rams running back, who had a phenomenal regular season with the Rams breaking the NAIA record for touchdown carries in a season [33], said he feels happy when he looks back on the season he had.

“When I go back and look on it, I guess I’ll be happy and still find ways to be better,” Ceasar said.

The Rams played valiantly in the first half by keeping the game competitive. With three touchdown passes from Rams Quarterback, Carson Rodgers, the Rams had a 24 – 14 lead going into the half. Unfortunately, the Rams could not hold up as they were outscored [28 – 9] in the second half. The Ravens had forced four turnovers, which they were able to capitalize off on three.