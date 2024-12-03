The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]

Thomas Parsons, Content ProducerDecember 3, 2024
Thomas Parsons
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.

On Nov. 30, the Wesleyan Rams football program lost to the Benedictine College [KS] Ravens in the second round of the NAIA football championship series at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium. 

For the first time in program history, the Rams made the playoffs and were able to play at home one more time. Despite losing in the second round after a first round bye, Rams head football coach, Bradley Sherrod said the team has nowhere to go but up. 

“I’m very proud of our staff and I’m proud of my players,” Sherrod said. “It’s good to build off of this and for next season.” 

Ernest Ceasar, Rams running back, who had a phenomenal regular season with the Rams breaking the NAIA record for touchdown carries in a season [33], said he feels happy when he looks back on the season he had. 

“When I go back and look on it, I guess I’ll be happy and still find ways to be better,” Ceasar said.  

The Rams played valiantly in the first half by keeping the game competitive. With three touchdown passes from Rams Quarterback, Carson Rodgers, the Rams had a 24 – 14 lead going into the half. Unfortunately, the Rams could not hold up as they were outscored [28 – 9] in the second half. The Ravens had forced four turnovers, which they were able to capitalize off on three.  

