Rams sign 13-year-old to baseball team

Video by Miranda Day

Jaiden Mehta signed his national letter of intent on Monday to play baseball at Texas Wesleyan University.

As a signed player, Mehta, 13, gets to go to team practices, games, team dinners, events and everything else the team takes part in.

Despite being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017, Mehta has not slowed down at all. He is involved in Wipe Out Kids Cancer and Hope Squad, and he is a co-founder of a family business.

“The business Baked By 3 is a business that me and my brothers started, and we bake and sell chocolate chip banana bread,” said Mehta, who is from Keller.

Mehta has played violin for six years, and he is involved in Jujitsu. He is also the youngest U.S.-born black belt in hapkido.

“Right handed pitcher and first baseman, what a special individual,” said head baseball coach Robert Garza.

Mehta found Texas Wesleyan through the national nonprofit Team Impact.

According to goteamimpact.org, Team Impact’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing serious and chronic illnesses through the power of team.

He has big dreams for the future and wants to help the world by becoming a pediatric oncologist, which he said is “like a kid cancer doctor.”

He believes that the Wesleyan baseball team is going far this season and he is excited to see them succeed.

The Rams are 28-6 this season, including a 22-0 home record, according to ramsports.net. The team plays Oklahoma City University on Friday and Saturday at Sycamore Park.

“I am most excited to go to the World Series,” said Mehta.

Wesleyan President Frederick Slabach believes that anyone that meets Mehta will have a positive experience.

“This is going to be something that has a significant impact and he has already had a significant impact on this campus,” Slabach said.