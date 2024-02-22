Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team

The Rams baseball team defeated No. 17 ranked Ave Maria University in doubleheader series.

On Feb.18, the Rams baseball team defeated the Ave Maria Gyrenes in two games as part of the ‘Texas Roundup’ series at Sycamore Park. The team offensively got off to a slow start that confused fans like Lauran Richards, a sophomore kinesiology major.

“I felt like they could do a little bit better,” Richards said. “Honestly, [The Rams] are a solid team and I know they can win.”

By means of bunting, the Rams were able to take control of the game and mount a 6 – 5 comeback in game 1. Catcher, senior and business management major Jean-Luc Bussieres saw bunting as a method to challenge the Gyrenes’ pitching.

“[The Gyrenes] didn’t know what to do with the first one,” Bussieres said. “We were like, ‘let’s keep putting them down and see what they do with them.’.”

The Rams were able to win game 2 with a score of 6 – 5, thanks to the foundation, confidence, and building on what worked in game 1.

“We took what we did in game 1 and tried to build off it,” Bussieres said.

Despite withstanding a ranked opponent in two games, head coach Robert Garza said that their play against Ave Maria is supposed to be routine.

“We’re expected to beat good teams,” Garza said. “These are two great wins for us, but it’s what we’re expected to do.”

The Rams next doubleheader is against Huston Tillotson University on Feb.20 in Austin.