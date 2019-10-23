The Student Government Association passed two bills and tabled one bill for next week at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Graduate Gift Bill was tabled for next week to allow Representative Alison Baron’s guest to be at present at the meeting.

The Graduate 2019 Fall Social Bill, which was tabled last week, allocates $118.44 to help pay for food and supplies.

Graduate Representative Angela Girard said the event happened on Oct. 10, but the department still asked for SGA’s help.

“The original bill called for $300, but the event has occurred since then so I have the exact amounts now,” Girard said. “It was awesome!”

Vice President Karen Duarte-Escobar said the bill went into more detail about how much the department needed for the social.

“So just to recap where we stopped last week,” Duarte-Escobar said, “you guys wanted a break down of what the budget was used for that she was asking for, so she provided more specific details of it.”

The Psi Chi Fall 2019 Bake Sale Bill allocates $160.61 for the purchase of food for the bake sale.

Senior psychology major Jaclyn Ramos said the bake sale will be run by the Psi Chi National Honor Society on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 during the morning in the Nenetta Burton Cater Building (Oct. 30) and outside the Nick and Lou Martin University Center (Oct. 31). All proceeds will go toward the non-profit organizations the society supports, such as Paws Across Texas and SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

Ramos, who is a part of Psi Chi, said she wants to raise enough to donate to the charities.

“With the money that we get from this bake sale we really hope that it goes back to all of the organizations that we do want to donate to,” Ramos said.

SGA meetings are held 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the SGA boardroom on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.