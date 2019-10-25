Elizabeth Hall residents learned about their short-term and long-term goals on Thursday night.

The Light the Way event had seven students gather in the hall lobby. Resident assistants talked to the group about SMART (Specific Measurable Attainable Realistic Timely) goals and then the students made paper lanterns with their goals written on them.

“I wanted to do something interactive with the group – it’s supposed to be meaningful,” said RA Kailia Brown, who added that each RA has to decorate the hall and her theme was “Tangled,” after the movie of the same name, which has lanterns in it. “Most of the residents are freshmen so I wanted to help them with their goal-setting skills.”

Brown said that this is the first a lantern event has been done on the Texas Wesleyan campus. She said each RA has to host an event to get students out of their dorm rooms and interact with other students.

Junior criminal justice major Michelle Feyisetan said she came to the event because she saw a flyer for it. She said she thought it would be a fun event to do with her friends.

“I am now aware of where I want to be going and what my goals are,” she said. “I wrote ‘Live better’ because I want to start working out more. Overall, it was a good time and I enjoyed it.”

Freshman education major Anahi Lopez said she went to the event because she wanted to make a lantern and use it as decoration for her dorm.

“One of my short-term goals was to ‘Find joy’ because sometimes I get bothered by the little things in life so I want to try and find a good thing in every situation,” she said.