SGA newest member completes the board
Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association (SGA) swore Kirsten Wagner in as the Art and Letters Representative, the last position necessary to complete the SGA board on Friday, Oct. 8
Wagner is a senior musical theatre major and said she is especially passionate and excited about working with SGA members to represent the fine arts on campus.
“I feel kind of honored, I feel really good about it. I’m happy I was able to help them complete the board. Because I feel like things work best when you’re on a team, and so having a full team is you know, nothing short of wonderful,” Wagner said.
President of SGA and senior technical theatre major Kye Lewis said they never thought they would see a full board in SGA, especially coming back from a pandemic. “I thought it would take us a few years to develop a full board,” they said.
Lewis was happy to have Wagner on board, and said they were promoting the open Arts and Letter Representative position in their theatre practicum class, which had caught Wagner’s interest.
“She was at TCC previously and she was really involved there. She loves this campus, and she loves art. She doesn’t just love theater and music; she loves art as a whole,” Lewis remarked about Wagner. “That’s what really got her passionate about this. She wants to represent other people who love art.”
Lewis said there was a change in atmosphere on campus, an excitement of wanting to do more, create more bills and host more events. They said that in their freshman year, they saw a lot of hostility in the discussions in SGA, but that this semester, they don’t see hostility, they see passion.
“There’s a huge difference between hostility and passion. Whenever people talk, and they’re excited, and they’re engaged, it’s something that you can’t just make happen, something that doesn’t happen on its own. You have to have a special set of people, and I think we have that,” Lewis said.
Do you know who your SGA Representative is?
President Kye Lewis
Vice-President Jaylon Leonard
Treasurer Callie Naser
Chief Justice Andrea German
Head Representative Jasmine Nicole Salinas
Secretary Brooklyn Rowe
Transfer Representative Gianina Lambert
International Representative Bel Ange Ndaya
School of Business Representative Yamam Saheb
School of Education Representative Diego Nava
School of Natural and Social Sciences Madison Lemming
Senior Representative Samiya Mohamed-Fawzy
Graduate Representative Maxwell Hernandez
Athletic Representative Christina Cross
At-Large Representative Freddy Ramirez
School of Arts and Letter Representative Kirsten Wagner
Freshman Representative Regan Abadie
Residence Life Representative Robyn Bradley
Angela Castillo is a content producer for the Rambler. She is an English and Mass Communications major who is set to graduate in the Spring of 2022....