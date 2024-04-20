Texas Wesleyan hosts eighth-annual Rammy’s Awards

Hannah Parker Senior criminal justice major Kelvin Coker accepts his award for student athlete of the year.

On April 9 in the Martin University Center, TXWES hosted its eighth annual Rammy’s award ceremony, honoring students and faculty for their hard work throughout the year.

Jeline Rivera, junior finance major, was the master of ceremonies, introducing each individual award winner and nominee.

“Considering I was told the day before to do it, I would say it was a pretty nice experience,” Rivera said. “I felt very happy for each recipient as I kind of felt I had a part to play in them receiving the awards.”

Senior psychology major and Spanish minor Lionel “Leo” Munoz was a nominee for numerous awards, such as the Excellence in Diversity Award.

“It was an honor to have been nominated for an award,” Munoz said. “I may not have won an award, but it brings me joy knowing that I am not the only student at TXWES that has put a lot of effort to make this campus feel like home to others.”

Evie Huynh, a senior computer information systems (CIS) major, was awarded the Resident Assistant of the Year award.

“I felt delighted and surprised when I got selected,” Huynh said. “I didn’t know how to feel when I won…RA is a great opportunity for other students to grow and be their best.”