The Gradual Fall 2021 Vol. 105

December 6, 2021
News
The Rambler is hiring
The Rams First mentoring program returns after a hiatus
Community
‘Up To TxWes’ held open discussion about government funding
Texas Wesleyan University receives $1 million in scholarships for Business School students
Arts and Entertainment
TX Wes welcomes the NATS Artist Awards competition
Brick dedication ceremony celebrates, honors lives lost in the past year, retirees and donors
Ribbon cutting for GPNA’s new simulation center
Texas Wesleyan’s Goostree Symposium hosts Opal Lee
Texas Wesleyan votes for Monarchs as Homecoming game nears
Multimedia
SGA held Block Party for students
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *