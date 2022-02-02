Campus closes for inclement weather

Updated 2:45 p.m. Wednesday: Texas Wesleyan University will be closed because of winter weather from 5 p.m. Feb. 2-4. Classes and campus offices that can move to virtual instruction and operation will do so. Check txwes.edu and Blackboard for more info and updates. For on-campus emergencies, contact 817-531-4911.

All classes will be virtual Thursday and Friday because Texas Wesleyan University and surrounding areas are under a winter storm watch. The watch was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), which is in effect from Feb. 02 at 6:00pm until Feb. 03 at 6:00pm. The NWS is predicting icy conditions and a likely chance of a winter weather mix.

Dennis Hall, vice president of student affairs, released an email saying, “Physical campus is closed, classes will move to virtual instruction for that span of time.We will have essential personnel on campus including Campus Security, Residence Life, Dining Services, and Facilities.”

With last year’s winter storm having a huge impact on campus, students discuss their feelings about the upcoming weather.

Doremi Hejny, a resident assistant in the Elizabeth Armstrong Hall experienced the 2021 winter storm. “So far, I am not expecting this year to be as bad as last year, I am not doing much to prepare other than making sure I have some food supplies in my room.” She trusts the university to keep residents safe during the winter storm.

Unlike Hejny some students are new to Wesleyan and do not know what to expect.

Janexci Camilo, a freshman at Wesleyan will actually be going back home for the colder days. “Not knowing what to expect of the colder weather, I will be going back home on Wednesday. I will be coming back next week for in-person classes and hopefully, by then the weather improves.”

Not everyone is too worried about colder weather, Mathis Guffroy, an international student from France has seen cold temperatures. “In France, it snows all the time, cold weather is nothing new to me, so I am not too worried about what Texas has to throw at me,” he said.

For new developments, keep an eye on school emails and emergency texts. For weather updates check out the National Weather Service.