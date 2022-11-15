Music department encourages the community to attend events

The TxWes Music Department hosted several musical events this semester with even more scheduled through Dec. 6. The next performance on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. features the senior piano recital of Grace Hall at the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.

First year music major in opera performance Lindsey Salgado is a member of the Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers, Chorale and Mariachi Oro Azul band.

“I am most excited about the Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers winter concert and our Mariachi winter concert because they’ll be great opportunities to perform different genres of music for our school,” she said.

Two of the newest additions to the Music Department are Visiting Professor and Director of Instrumental Activities Dr. Thomas Willmann and Visiting Professor of Choral Activities Professor Will Chandler.

Salgado worked with Chandler when she was a student at Western Hills High School. “Having the ability to continue working with him is a great opportunity for me to continue striving for excellence,” she said.

The music department events are open to the Wesleyan community and are performed at the Martin Hall Auditorium in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.

“We would love to see anyone, and everyone stop by for a concert or recital. With the variety of music and events happening, everyone is bound to find something they would enjoy,” said Willmann.

Graduating senior Zoe Hall is earning a bachelor of art in piano performance and pedagogy. She plays violin in the Texas Wesleyan String Ensemble and percussion for the Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble.

She praised Adjunct Professor of Viola, Violin and Strings Method, Strings Area Coordinator Joni Baczewski for understanding the workload of students.

“While she still has high expectations of us, she realizes that jobs, other academic studies and life in general also require time and energy, helping take extra, unnecessary stress off the student,” Hall said.

“Keep an eye on our department as we work to expand and elevate our profile in the community,” Chandler said.

For more information about the Music Department’s events and news, follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.