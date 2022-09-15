TxWes offers a mariachi course 

Texas Wesleyan University is offering a mariachi band music course for the first time. The course is one of the few mariachi-based music courses available at a university in the metroplex. The newly formed band Mariachi Oro Azul debuted their talents at the Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month kick-off celebrations today.

Mariachi Oro Azul is led by Mr. Ramon Nino III, who is experienced with mariachi performances and education. The music course currently has 11 students and offers informative material along with band practice. Students also learn how to sing in addition to performing instruments.

First-year music education major and Mariachi Oro Azul trumpet player Patricio Izaguirre is happy to be a part of the TxWes Hispanic community. “I’m trying to tap into my culture. I’m getting to use my education, my talents and it’s something that I can take back home,” he said.

After spending the last four years focusing on his vocal education, Izaguirre was happy to play the trumpet again.

Izaguirre and the rest of the Mariachi Oro Azul has only practiced for four weeks before today’s performance. First-year psychology major Danna Cabral and her friends enjoyed hearing the band at the celebration. “Honestly, they did it pretty good for their first performance here at Wesleyan,” she said.

Cabral was impressed with the mariachi band’s version of Los Árboles de la Barranca. “It’s already been played in different ways, but I never heard it in the mariachi,” she said.

Plans to establish a mariachi course at Wesleyan started around 2019 with Dean of School of Arts & Sciences Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez. However, in the early stages of development, the course was stalled due to the pandemic in 2020. Once Wesleyan became an official Hispanic Serving Institution, Rodriguez and Associate Professor of Music Dr. Ilka Araujo resumed the plans.

Araujo said, “Besides promoting this important style of music and helping the university fulfill its role as a Hispanic Serving Institution it is our goal to educate others on the many different musical styles and cultural inflections that in the end unite everyone.”