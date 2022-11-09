Department of music presents music by Liduino Pitombeira

On Tuesday the Texas Wesleyan Department of Music hosted a concert in honor of Brazilian composer Liduino Pitombeira. Starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Hall, the concert boasted many performances of the composer’s music including solos, trios, quartets and orchestra performances.

Performers included department of music faculty, students and members of the Fort Worth Symphonic Orchestra. Pitombeira was present to guide the audience through the evening, giving some context for his pieces and the inspirations for his compositions.

Members of the audience were moved by the pieces. First year education major Saori Arreola said, “The music was really beautiful, and you felt in your body. It’s really thrilling.”

The movements were inspired by the sounds of Brazil from Choro to Bendito. The composer drew inspiration from the landscapes and the life in Brazil, paying homage to his hometown Russas in the first concerto.

This audience was the first to hear “The Four Temperaments” performed as the piece made its debut. Pitombeira said the piece “makes associations of gestures and musical structures with the theory of the four temperaments by Hypocrites, the Greek father of medicine.”

That was not the only notable performance of the evening. Benjamin Daulton, a first year music major, said, “There were a bunch of pieces by this composer that just really stuck out and were really well prepared and sounded great.”

The free concert featured seven pieces and will take place again on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Texas Wesleyan University Martin Hall, 1309 Wesleyan Street.