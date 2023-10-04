Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23

The Rams lost to St. Thomas University (STU) 38-20 at their home stadium on Sept. 23.

“This will be a tough game for the Rams,” Cameron Martin, junior computer information system major said.

In the first quarter, the Rams scored a touchdown, but STU came back with a vengeance and scored two touchdowns leaving the score 7-14.

In the second quarter, the Rams scored 3 points due to a field goal. The score was then 21-10.

During half-time, the cheerleader and gold line dancers performed with a special performance from a children’s local dance studio.

In the third quarter, STU scored another touchdown on the Rams, leaving the score 28-10.

“This team has played many ranked teams and has swept the floor, so it will be interesting to watch the game and be a close one,” Ellis Watson, first-year business major, said.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams were ready to fight for the win but both teams got a touchdown and field goal resulting in the final score of 38-20.

The Rams will learn from their mistakes during the game, and they will improve for upcoming games.

“The Rams are always getting better at what they do,” Vernin Wright, vice president of alumni board said.

The next game is Homecoming on Oct. 21.