The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Nick West, Antoine San Miguel, and Hans Laufer are future owners of Rams Club Barbershop.
Barbershop comes soon near Texas Wesleyan campus
October 4, 2023
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
October 4, 2023
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
October 2, 2023
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
October 2, 2023
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23
September 30, 2023
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
October 4, 2023
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
October 2, 2023
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23
September 30, 2023
The Lady Rams block the net from a spike.
Lady Rams bring home the win
September 25, 2023
The cross country team trains for a big season.
Wesleyan’s cross country team makes big plans for the season
September 22, 2023
Mercedes Kuhn, Ian Kooistra and Ethan Brandt act in The Death of Seneca by Jonathon Burt. Photo Credit: Chase Di Iulio & Pella Le Fever/Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan opens the season with premiere of original productions
September 28, 2023
The writing collective hosts Blackout Poetry event.
Blackout Poetry Workshop held in West Library on Sept. 19
September 26, 2023
Student Ethan Brandt directs a play for Theatre Wesleyan.
Student directs play “The Cripple of Inishmaan”
February 20, 2023
Music events are performed at the Martin Hall Auditorium in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
Music department encourages the community to attend events
November 15, 2022
Theatre Wesleyan presents “Wonder of the World.”
Theatre Wesleyan presents “Wonder of the World”
November 11, 2022
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
Graphic by Kendal Clark
Kevin Ren is reaching for success in a new territory
December 15, 2021
Muhye Hammattah’s first day as an academic advisor on January 13th, 2018.
The man who gives, reaches for success and encourages others to reach their fullest potential
December 11, 2021
Texas Wesleyan University welcomes Dr. Gina Warren
Texas Wesleyan University welcomes Dr. Gina Warren
October 12, 2021
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
5 Alive: Rambler TV Special
5 Alive: Rambler TV Special
May 15, 2023
Newscast with Maliah Lacour
Newscast with Maliah Lacour
April 8, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

The Rambler

The Rambler

Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23

Makayla Banks, Content ProducerSeptember 30, 2023
The Rams wait to run across field to start game. (Makayla Banks)

The Rams lost to St. Thomas University (STU) 38-20 at their home stadium on Sept. 23. 

“This will be a tough game for the Rams,” Cameron Martin, junior computer information system major said. 

In the first quarter, the Rams scored a touchdown, but STU came back with a vengeance and scored two touchdowns leaving the score 7-14. 

In the second quarter, the Rams scored 3 points due to a field goal. The score was then 21-10. 

During half-time, the cheerleader and gold line dancers performed with a special performance from a children’s local dance studio. 

In the third quarter, STU scored another touchdown on the Rams, leaving the score 28-10. 

“This team has played many ranked teams and has swept the floor, so it will be interesting to watch the game and be a close one,” Ellis Watson, first-year business major, said.

The Cheerleaders wait to perform during halftime. (Makayla Banks)

In the fourth quarter, the Rams were ready to fight for the win but both teams got a touchdown and field goal resulting in the final score of 38-20. 

The Rams will learn from their mistakes during the game, and they will improve for upcoming games. 

“The Rams are always getting better at what they do,” Vernin Wright, vice president of alumni board said. 

The next game is Homecoming on Oct. 21. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
The clear fanny pack is $22.00 plus tax.
Bookstore releases new clear bags for games
Tuition increase is causing concern for students.
Current students concerned about tuition increase and no additional scholarship aid
Mercedes Kuhn, Ian Kooistra and Ethan Brandt act in The Death of Seneca by Jonathon Burt. Photo Credit: Chase Di Iulio & Pella Le Fever/Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan opens the season with premiere of original productions
Magaly Rae dances and is a member of the Ballet Folklorico Quetzal de Fort Worth.
Wesleyan hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff
More in Sports
The Lady Rams block the net from a spike.
Lady Rams bring home the win
The cross country team trains for a big season.
Wesleyan’s cross country team makes big plans for the season
Lady Rams defend home court on Sept. 2
Lady Rams defend home court on Sept. 2
Rams take to the field to play against the JMU Millers.
Wesleyan Rams beat John Melvin University 80 - 0
An updated rendering of the Karen Cramer Stadium as shown looking East towards campus. 
Work begins on Karen Cramer Stadium, bringing with it an investment in the community
Sportscast with Chiara Watson
Sportscast with Chiara Watson
About the Contributor
Makayla Banks, Content Producer
MaKayla Banks is a content producer for the Rambler at Texas Wesleyan University. She is currently a sophomore majoring in psychology, hoping to go into counseling psychology where she will work at a children's psychiatric hospital. She was born and raised in the Dallas area. Makayla found her passion for editing and producing visual films in high school, where she was a manager of many different sports and a part of the film classes during her four years there. She is a social butterfly ready to step out of her comfort zone to ensure everyone is included and has a voice.

The Rambler

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rambler Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *