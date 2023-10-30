Rams win homecoming 24-13

The Texas Wesleyan Rams football team faced Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 21 where they won with a score of 24-13. This homecoming game took place at Crowley ISD Stadium with kick-off at 2 p.m. following the university’s tailgate.

SAC defender of the week and junior exercise science major Zeno Marchaselli said his energy coming into the game was to match the previous week’s performance.

“We had to lock in and do our job to get the [win],” Marchaselli said.

During halftime, the winners of this year’s homecoming court were announced after a performance from the Goldline dancers.

Goldline was not the only team bringing the spirit. 2010 alumna cheerleader Nikkina Robinson was there to join the current squad and other alumni to cheer on the Rams.

“It feels great to come back and give back to the community and see the new squad,” Robinson said.

The spirit at the stadium was supported by Texas Wesleyan’s Ram Band.

“We are like the hype man in the crowd,” said Silas Powers, freshman musical theatre major and member of the Ram Band. “The football team may not see it the same way as the crowd, but the cheerleaders and Goldline love it because we are their music.”

The Rams will play Texas College in their next game on Oct. 28 in Tyler, Texas.