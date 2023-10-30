Beso hosts paint night for students during exams

Lizette Barcenas BESO hosts painting night for students in Kay Granger Mall on Oct. 11.

The BESO organization decided to host and come together for a paint night on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

BESO members brought this painting experience to campus for students to enjoy and have fun. All students were welcome to attend and paint.

Sarah Rodriguez, junior physical education major said she helped plan this event along with other members. Rodriguez is also the president of the BESO organization.

“I planned this event because I have done it before with my family and it’s fun,” she said. “We have done it every semester to decorate Dan Waggner Hall. It also gives everyone a chance to join us and have fun.”

Melissa Riveras, senior bilingual education major is the vice president of BESO, said she planned this event as a way for students to relax during midterms and testing.

“It is midterm season, so it is part of the destressing for students and also to relax,” she said.

Early childhood major and senior Rose Munoz attended the event and wanted this event to be for everyone as well as to encourage others to join BESO.

“It was to get everyone involved and to just bond all together and paint,” she said. “Also, students should join BESO and come to future events.”

For more information regarding future events and joining the BESO organization, students can contact them through email at [email protected] check out their Instagram account for events.