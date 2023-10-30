LSA end Hispanic Heritage Month with Carne Asada

Serenada Sanchez Students and faculty lined up for plates. They were able to add their own toppings. Including cilantro, onions and lime.

The Latin Student Association (LSA) hosted a carne asada on Oct. 20 to close out Hispanic Heritage Month.

Students and faculty met outside the Stella Hall Fire Pit for food, drinks, games, music and a piñata. All provided by the student organizations.

“We as the students did everything,” Gidalti Chi, a senior double majoring in marketing and religion, said.

Chi is a member of LSA. She helped set up the event, cook and lead during the event.

Josue Garnica is a senior majoring in business and religion, and he is the president of LSA. Garnica said the internet outages on campus caused the event to be delayed from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20.

“It helped us be more ready, more prepared,” Garnica said.

Members of the Bilingual Education Student Organization (BESO) provided more decorations and games for the gathering.

Sapida Abbasi is a senior majoring in biology, she enjoyed socializing and networking with other students and staff.

“It felt like a cook-out, a hang-out,” Abbasi said.