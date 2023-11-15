Alpha Xi Delta hosts fundraising bingo night

Serenada Sanchez Students respond as someone calls out bingo during the bingo fundraiser on Oct. 29.

Alpha Xi Delta raised money for a charity during a bingo night on Oct. 29 in the ballroom of Martin University Center.

The sorority and The Kindly Hearts Initiative used this event to raise money for foster care and homeless youth.

“The best part is seeing so many people here and knowing that all of the money we’re raising is going towards helping children,” Giovana Moropinto said.

Moropinto is a second-year general business student. She is the philanthropy vice president for the sorority, and her responsibilities include setting up fundraisers.

“I plan these events,” she said.

Jeline Rivera, junior finance major, said she just got recruited in September.

“I was tasked with setting up [the snack] table, collecting tickets and making sure everyone is getting their snacks,” Rivera said.

Anisha Hinton, a second-year psychology student, joined the sorority earlier this year in February.

“I love it here,” Hinton said.

She sat at the prize table and handed out the prize bags. She said she enjoys that the sorority gives her leadership opportunities.