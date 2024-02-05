Multicultural Mixer brings students together

Chiara Watson Students gather around the table to learn more about diverse cultures around the world.

Texas Wesleyan’s diversity and inclusion program hosted a multicultural mixer in the West Village Clubhouse to kick off the semester on Jan. 18.

The event featured a diverse snack table that displayed foods from around the world, music and games for students to enjoy.

“Things like this are super important because mixing cultures, having different people, different backgrounds in a room, it brings a sense of like family and community,” sophomore business marketing major Ashton Mitchell Johnson said. “It’s important for us to come together and learn about each other.”

This event was important to students that believe in sharing their culture with people and learning from those around them.

Junior theatre major Hilary Colina said, “As a person that comes from Venezuela, I think it’s important to learn other people’s experience and culture just to be more understanding and respect each other.”

Students can look forward to more events like this one as the diversity and inclusion program has many planned for the semester.

Assistant director for student diversity and inclusion programs Bertie Gardner said, “I have a series called Diversi-Tea, and it’s just going to be a chilled, laid-back discussion about different diverse topics.”

The program has events scheduled for Black History Month, Lunar New Year and much more. For more information on upcoming events check out RamSpace.