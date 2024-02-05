Multicultural Mixer brings students together

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
The Wesleyan Writer’s Collective Engages in a meet and greet on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The Wesleyan Writer’s Collective returns for Spring semester
February 5, 2024
Fellowship of Christian Women meets every second Thursday on the third floor of the PUMC in the athlete study room.
Fellowship of Christian Women kick off month of love with Bible study
February 5, 2024
Katherine Collier Esser comes to Texas Wesleyan to host a Stalking Awareness Month Workshop.
Workshop held to wrap up Stalking Awareness Month
February 1, 2024
Junior sociology major Gianna Farias welcomes students as they come into the food pantry.
Food pantry seeks volunteers to help with distribution
February 1, 2024
Alum Nikkina Roberson and her family cheer on the Rams at alumni day.
Rams basketball teams hold Alumni Day
January 30, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Alum Nikkina Roberson and her family cheer on the Rams at alumni day.
Rams basketball teams hold Alumni Day
January 30, 2024
The Rams’ Isaiah Marin tries for a layup.
Rams hold on to defeat SAGU Lions 79-71
January 29, 2024
Richard Amaefule is a leading offensive player for Texas Wesleyan coming out of the first half.
Men’s basketball team takes win against Arlington Baptist University
November 9, 2023
Lady Rams prepare for their game against Paul Quinn College.
University welcomes new women’s basketball coaching staff
November 3, 2023
The mens basketball exhibition game between TXWES and TCU takes place at the Ed and Schollmaier Arena.
Rams lose to TCU in men’s basketball exhibition
October 31, 2023
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Acapella group rehearses “Nobody like U”.
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
The performance by Mooney is a one-man production of Romeo & Juliet performed in Martin Hall.
Theatre Wesleyan presents Tim Mooney’s “Breakneck Romeo & Juliet”
January 23, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
The art is inspired by Rolando Palacios experiences growing up and the sense of nostalgia he felt when visiting this community in Detroit.
Bernice Coulter Templeton Gallery showcases ‘Una Vida Linda’
October 19, 2023
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
5 Alive: Rambler TV Special
5 Alive: Rambler TV Special
May 15, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

The Rambler

The Rambler

Multicultural Mixer brings students together

Chiara Watson, Editor-in-chiefJanuary 26, 2024
Students+gather+around+the+table+to+learn+more+about+diverse+cultures+around+the+world.+
Chiara Watson
Students gather around the table to learn more about diverse cultures around the world.

Texas Wesleyan’s diversity and inclusion program hosted a multicultural mixer in the West Village Clubhouse to kick off the semester on Jan. 18.  

The event featured a diverse snack table that displayed foods from around the world, music and games for students to enjoy.  

Things like this are super important because mixing cultures, having different people, different backgrounds in a room, it brings a sense of like family and community,” sophomore business marketing major Ashton Mitchell Johnson said. “It’s important for us to come together and learn about each other.” 

This event was important to students that believe in sharing their culture with people and learning from those around them. 

The snack table is arranged to display foods from different countries. (Chiara Watson)

Junior theatre major Hilary Colina said, “As a person that comes from Venezuela, I think it’s important to learn other people’s experience and culture just to be more understanding and respect each other.”  

Students can look forward to more events like this one as the diversity and inclusion program has many planned for the semester.  

Assistant director for student diversity and inclusion programs Bertie Gardner said, “I have a series called Diversi-Tea, and it’s just going to be a chilled, laid-back discussion about different diverse topics.” 

The program has events scheduled for Black History Month, Lunar New Year and much more. For more information on upcoming events check out RamSpace.  
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
The Wesleyan Writer’s Collective Engages in a meet and greet on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The Wesleyan Writer’s Collective returns for Spring semester
Fellowship of Christian Women meets every second Thursday on the third floor of the PUMC in the athlete study room.
Fellowship of Christian Women kick off month of love with Bible study
Katherine Collier Esser comes to Texas Wesleyan to host a Stalking Awareness Month Workshop.
Workshop held to wrap up Stalking Awareness Month
Junior sociology major Gianna Farias welcomes students as they come into the food pantry.
Food pantry seeks volunteers to help with distribution
Alum Nikkina Roberson and her family cheer on the Rams at alumni day.
Rams basketball teams hold Alumni Day
The Rams’ Isaiah Marin tries for a layup.
Rams hold on to defeat SAGU Lions 79-71
About the Contributor
Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As Editor-in-Chief for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.

The Rambler

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rambler Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *