Workshop held to wrap up Stalking Awareness Month

On Jan. 30, Katherine Collier Esser, assistant director of research and training at the Women’s Center of Tarrant County, held a workshop and discussion in the Martin Center Ballroom on stalker awareness.

Invited to campus by Francyenne Maynard, the director for Title IX and ADA Compliance, Esser touched on the different types of stalkers, what stalking can look like, statistics and data, as well as a variety of resources people can access in case of a crisis.

“It doesn’t matter if people are feeling like they are crazy or being dramatic, what they’re experiencing is real and it’s important for them to know they are not alone,” Esser said. “There is help and people out there will believe them.”

Esser oversees all of the prevention, outreach and education in the Rape Crisis & Victim services department. She helps to train people on topics of sexual assault and abuse, dating and domestic violence, stalking and other forms of interpersonal violence, as well as ways to respond in a trauma-informed manner.

Junior business management major Britney Martinez attended the workshop with the goal of learning about stalking and being able to share her knowledge with her family.

“I want to help prepare for my little sisters as they’re something I worry about,” Martinez said.

Although attendance for the workshop was underwhelming, students around campus wished they had known about the workshop beforehand.

“I think if the workshop was promoted more, students would have definingly shown up,” junior English major Wendy Morales-Lopez said. “I’ve noticed people romanticize stalking a lot when in reality it’s dangerous.”

Esser encourages students to attend these events even though they can seem intimidating.

“It’s not just important for individuals but also so we can be aware as a whole society to help prevent these incidents in the future,” Esser said.

To find more information on Esser and the Women’s Center of Tarrant County, visit https://www.womenscentertc.org/