Fellowship of Christian Women kick off month of love with Bible study

Chiara Watson Fellowship of Christian Women meets every second Thursday on the third floor of the PUMC in the athlete study room.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, Fellowship of Christian Women held their Bible study in the Polytechnic United Methodist Church.

It began at 7 p.m. and focused on how to read your Bible. Members went around the table sharing how they study the word and what helped them understand the text when they opened the Bible for the first time.

“At our FCW meeting, we were learning about ways to read your Bible,” junior marketing major Makenna Gantt said. “We read our first chapter with the love of God for February, and it was John 3:16 for God so loved the world, He gave his only son.”

Sophomore accounting major Sidney Alexander joined the group last semester and loves being in community with the women.

“I’m super grateful for the FCW group because they’ve helped me grow closer to God,” Alexander said.

Alexa Bezpalko junior exercise science major and senior biology major Grace Pavelka started this group together last fall. Bezpalko is the president and Pavelka serves as the vice president of the group.

“Alexa and I had spoken about it because we would have our own bible studies together and she told me she felt led to start one on campus,” Pavelka said.

They held their first meeting on Oct. 8 and have continued to grow the community since.

“We get together, learn about the Bible and spread awareness about God,” Bezpalko said. “It’s awesome.”

This semester, the club will meet biweekly at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in the PUMC. To find out more about the club, follow their Instagram and reach out to either Bezpalko or Pavelka with any questions.