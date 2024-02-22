Student affairs hosts big game watch party

Hannah Parker Students watch the big game in the Martin University Center game room.

On Feb. 11, student affairs hosted a Super Bowl watch party in the Martin University Center game room.

During the game, the Kansas City Chiefs won against the 49ers with a score of 25-22. Sophomore psychology major Nijah Akpan was rooting for the 49ers and was disappointed in the outcome of the game.

“[The game] was really unexpected,” Akpan said. “It wasn’t the turn out that I wanted but that’s okay. I can’t wait to do this next year.”

The game went into overtime after the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs and the 49ers tied. The 49ers had the ball initially, kicking a field goal for 3 points, until the Chiefs received the ball and scored a touchdown, resulting in the Kansas City Chiefs winning their second consecutive Super Bowl.

While watching the game, students were offered pizza, sodas, water and a safe space to watch the game with friends.

Senior criminal justice major Kelvin Coker attended the watch party to see the game.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t really care what happened,” Coker said. “I just really didn’t want the Chiefs to win.”

During halftime, some students were surprised with Usher’s performance. First-year business administration major was disappointed with the halftime show.

“Usher could’ve done better,” Shelton said. “But I was rooting for the Chiefs because of Taylor Swift.”

Shelton himself ran track in high school and has never been into football.

“I usually don’t watch football, but this game was really intriguing,” Shelton said. “[This brought] everyone together and it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed watching the game.”