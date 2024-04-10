Student guide on how to see once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse

Carla Salazar The circulation desk in the West Library offers solar glasses limited to one per student.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will occur with full totality in the DFW area, meaning the moon completely blocks the sun for several minutes, leading to temporary darkness. The eclipse begins at 12:23 p.m. and the totality will occur from 1:40 p.m. to 1:44 p.m. In preparation for this historic event, here are some tips ranging from where to find free glasses to safety measures.

Eclipse glasses are made with a dark polymer film that contains black carbon powder, causing it to block all light. It’s important to wear these when looking up into the sun as they protect your eyes from blindness and permanent damage when looking directly at the sun.

Here are some places where students can find free solar eclipse glasses. Most of these are first-come, first-serve.

Circulation desk at TxWes West Library

Warby Parker

MyEyeDr.

T-Mobile

Boost Mobile

Sonic with a purchase of the Blackout Slush Float

Smoothie King with a purchase of the Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie

Fort Worth Public Libraries will have activities where attendees can get one free eclipse glass per family.

Diamond Hill/Jarvis – April 4 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Northside – April 5 from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

Meadowbrook – April 5 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Northside – April 5 from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

Rise – April 5 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Riverside – April 5 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Reby Cary Youth Library – April 6 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Arlington will host an eclipse watch party on the Levitt Pavilion lawn on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and All City of Dallas recreation centers are giving away free solar glasses limited to four per family.

It’s estimated that over three million people are traveling to the places where the solar eclipse will cause totality, and it is predicted that over one million people are expected to come to Texas. The Texas Department of Transportation put out tips to help for those driving on the day of the eclipse: