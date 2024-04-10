West Library to honor National Library Week 

Kehinde Hopkins A banned book display is prepared for Monday, Right to Read Day.

Sunday, April 7, through Saturday, April 13 marks National Library Week.

Each day in National Library Week honors a separate part of libraries, their workers and all that they do. To celebrate, the West Library will host a variety of events and displays Monday through Thursday.

Gicel Martinez, a reference assistant at the West Library, played a big role in arranging the planned events.

“National library week is basically a week to promote libraries,” Martinez said. “To bring attention to different issues in the library world, promote all of the different people who work in libraries and all of the materials that we offer for patrons.”

Monday marks Right to Read Day, a day to protect, defend and celebrate the right to read.

To kick the celebration off, a banned book display will be on the first floor of the library. The display will showcase several popular books banned in the state of Texas.

In addition, the display will have information on book bans nation and state-wide. Then students will vote for a chosen popular banned book to be added to the West Library collection.

Tuesday commemorates National Library Workers’ Day. To observe the day, there will be an interactive display highlighting each of the departments in the library and the services they provide.

“The important part of National Library Week is to really hone in and show and broadcast all that the library has to offer,” circulation assistant Madison Johnson said. “We have a lot more than just books.”

National Library Outreach Day falls on Wednesday. An interactive display where students can answer survey questions about what they’d like to see from the West Library is planned.

“It’s just questions we want to know the answers to so we can better serve [students],” said Kollyn Payne, interlibrary loan and copy cataloging clerk.

Finally, Thursday commemorates Take Action for Libraries Day. Information about voting on the local, state and national level will be posted on another display. In addition, there will be a QR code which will send letters on behalf of participating students to their local and state representatives about taking action against book bans in their community.

“Libraries are already in a very precarious position, especially here in Texas,” Martinez said. “If we have any chance to inform patrons about what services we offer and how they can use those services, I think that’s always really important.”

To participate in the National Library Week festivities, visit the West Library from 7:30 a.m. to midnight on Monday, April 8 through Thursday, April 11.