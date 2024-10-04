Texas Wesleyan’s campus recreation, residence life arranges 3×3 basketball  

Alexis Bernal Texas Wesleyan students , compete for trophies and NBA Mavericks tickets.

A 3×3 basketball tournament was organized by the Texas Wesleyan’s Campus Recreation and Residence Life on Sept. 28 in Sid Richardson Center. The competition offered more than a chance to play basketball—students had the opportunity to compete for NBA Mavericks season opener tickets.

The tournament drew both student participants and spectators, and participants had the opportunity to create their own team. Drinks and snacks were available to keep the energy high throughout the day.

Jeline Rivera, a senior finance major and campus recreation coordinator, was one of the organizers that put on the event.

“The event went as best as it could’ve. We had students come to spectate or cheer on their friends who were playing,” Rivera said. “Trophies were handed out to mini-game winners. First place earned three NBA Mavericks season opener tickets, energy drinks and Morton Fitness Center T-shirts. Second place won a trophy and Morton Fitness Center cups.

Kieran Koltun, a senior finance major, said, “It was great to see everyone get out there and show off their hooping skills, and a big thanks to everyone who came to support.”

Darrion Mctier, junior business management major and TxWes basketball player, was a part of the winning team and said there were good vibes all around.

“Our game plan was just to have fun, and it worked. We won first place,” Mctier said. “It was really cool to play in the tournament, good vibes all around.”

Orlanna Gooden, also known as “O”, a senior computer science major and basketball player at TxWes, was one of the referees of the tournament.

“The event was really fun… The most exciting part was the friendly competition between the guys,” Gooden said. “I hope to see some girls there next time so I can play.”

Kelvin Coker, a senior criminal justice major, enjoyed his experience at the tournament.

“I expected more spectators, but it was pretty chill overall just watching people play basketball and hanging out with friends,” Coker said.

To keep up with more student events like the upcoming collaboration event with TxWes Recreation and Alpha Xi Delta on the Oct. 26, a charity Halloween-themed BINGO event, visit RamSpace.