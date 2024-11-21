Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan University students are gearing up for a festive evening of music, community and fun at the third annual Winter Karaoke event, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, at the amphitheater from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event, spearheaded by the Office of Student Activities, Diversity Programming and Orientation, aims to offer students a chance to unwind before finals week. Barbara Walker, senior director for Student Activities, emphasized the event’s role in fostering community and connection among students.

“This event is all about building relationships,” Walker said. “When students come together to sing, laugh and enjoy each other’s company, they create memories and a sense of belonging.”

An event for students, by students, Winter Karaoke was originally introduced by student intern Sapida Abbasi, whose enthusiasm for Christmas inspired the creation of the event. This year, junior psychology major Nijah Akpan is stepping into the spotlight as the host.

“I’m excited to see everyone come together,” Akpan said. “This event is a fun way for students to wind down before finals and connect over music, hot chocolate and cookies.”

The amphitheater will be decorated with festive Christmas lights, setting the stage for an evening of karaoke, an ugly sweater contest with prizes, and seasonal treats.

“We’ll have the amphitheater decorated with Christmas lights, and it’s always such a fun, cozy vibe,” Walker said. “The ugly sweater contest is a hit, and with prizes like a $50 Amazon gift card, it adds a little friendly competition to the night.”

The event is expected to draw 20 to 40 students, Walker said. Attendees will also have access to a Spotify setup, allowing them to pick their favorite songs to perform.

“The students love doing Christmas carols or funny, overplayed songs like Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’” Walker said. “It’s about having fun and enjoying the moment.”

Sophomore political science major DJ Weathersby, who plans to attend with friends, highlighted the event’s community-building potential.

“It’s a great way to break out of social norms and connect with others,” Weathersby said. “It’s festive, fun and gives us a break from the stress of finals.”

For Akpan, the event symbolizes more than just a night of entertainment.

“It shows that the university listens to what students want and enjoys creating spaces for us to connect,” she said.

With its third year underway, Winter Karaoke is quickly becoming a cherished tradition at Texas Wesleyan. Walker expressed her hopes for its continued success.

“Seeing students laugh, enjoy each other’s company, and have fun is what makes it all worthwhile,” Walker said. “It’s the perfect way to close out the semester.”

Walker also teased upcoming events such as the Welcome Back Bash, which kicks off the spring semester on Jan. 23.

“In addition to Winter Karaoke, we’re excited about events like the Welcome Back Bash on Jan. 23, which kicks off the spring semester,” Walker said. “Winter Karaoke is all about giving students a chance to relax, enjoy some treats, and share in the festive cheer before finals. It’s a great way to make memories and celebrate the season together.”