Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
November 8, 2024
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
November 20, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerNovember 21, 2024

Texas Wesleyan University students are gearing up for a festive evening of music, community and fun at the third annual Winter Karaoke event, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, at the amphitheater from 6 to 8 p.m. 

The event, spearheaded by the Office of Student Activities, Diversity Programming and Orientation, aims to offer students a chance to unwind before finals week. Barbara Walker, senior director for Student Activities, emphasized the event’s role in fostering community and connection among students. 

“This event is all about building relationships,” Walker said. “When students come together to sing, laugh and enjoy each other’s company, they create memories and a sense of belonging.” 

An event for students, by students, Winter Karaoke was originally introduced by student intern Sapida Abbasi, whose enthusiasm for Christmas inspired the creation of the event. This year, junior psychology major Nijah Akpan is stepping into the spotlight as the host. 

“I’m excited to see everyone come together,” Akpan said. “This event is a fun way for students to wind down before finals and connect over music, hot chocolate and cookies.” 

The amphitheater will be decorated with festive Christmas lights, setting the stage for an evening of karaoke, an ugly sweater contest with prizes, and seasonal treats. 

We’ll have the amphitheater decorated with Christmas lights, and it’s always such a fun, cozy vibe,” Walker said. “The ugly sweater contest is a hit, and with prizes like a $50 Amazon gift card, it adds a little friendly competition to the night.” 

The event is expected to draw 20 to 40 students, Walker said. Attendees will also have access to a Spotify setup, allowing them to pick their favorite songs to perform. 

“The students love doing Christmas carols or funny, overplayed songs like Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’” Walker said. “It’s about having fun and enjoying the moment.” 

Sophomore political science major DJ Weathersby, who plans to attend with friends, highlighted the event’s community-building potential. 

“It’s a great way to break out of social norms and connect with others,” Weathersby said. “It’s festive, fun and gives us a break from the stress of finals.” 

For Akpan, the event symbolizes more than just a night of entertainment.  

“It shows that the university listens to what students want and enjoys creating spaces for us to connect,” she said. 

With its third year underway, Winter Karaoke is quickly becoming a cherished tradition at Texas Wesleyan. Walker expressed her hopes for its continued success. 

“Seeing students laugh, enjoy each other’s company, and have fun is what makes it all worthwhile,” Walker said. “It’s the perfect way to close out the semester.” 

Walker also teased upcoming events such as the Welcome Back Bash, which kicks off the spring semester on Jan. 23. 

“In addition to Winter Karaoke, we’re excited about events like the Welcome Back Bash on Jan. 23, which kicks off the spring semester,” Walker said. “Winter Karaoke is all about giving students a chance to relax, enjoy some treats, and share in the festive cheer before finals. It’s a great way to make memories and celebrate the season together.” 

Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Theater students like Rocky Olguin, sophomore theater major, participate in tap dance number towards the end of the “Fresher We Are.”
Fall 2024 'Fresher We Are' highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 
More in Community
Podcast: Power of Community
Screenshot
Student Diversity and Inclusion celebrates TxWes diversity, community at Cultural Threads Showcase
Students attending were given packages with the basic materials needed to craft either mums or megaphones.
Students celebrate Homecoming with Mums, Megaphones 
Students scan a QR code to begin the scavenger hunt around campus.
Texas Wesleyan students celebrate Halloween with spooky scavenger hunt 
The Divine Nine organizations each bring a legacy of leadership, service, and academic excellence, offering students a chance to build a strong foundation of community both on and off-campus.
Texas Wesleyan brings The Divine Nine Experience to campus
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
More in News
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
My name is Camila. I’m currently a junior major in mass communication. I have wanted to become a journalist since I was in high school. I love writing and editing, and I think those are some skills I am good at. My favorite color is pastel, especially pink and blue. Come to The Rambler, I would like to say that my dream come true. The Rambler is the place I am passionate to work for, and finally I can be able to become a part of it. Hopefully, I can write as many interesting stories as I can, as well as have a chance to improve my skills for my future career.