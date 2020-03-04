Close game pulls Rams out of SAC Tournament

The men’s basketball team was eliminated from the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday night with a 98-96 loss to the University of Science and Arts.

Student assistant coach Alec Daniels said the team did well offensively, but fell short in other areas.

“Our effort was not there in the first half,” Daniels said.

The Rams’ current overall record is 21-9, according to ramsports.net. The team has qualified for the NAIA National Tournament, which is March 18-28 in Kansas City.

The women’s basketball team was also eliminated from the SAC Tournament on Tuesday with a 75-80 loss to Mid-America Christian University (Okla.).

Guard Marshall Calvin thought he did a good job on passing the ball with his teammates.

“I thought I did pretty well defensively, thought I was a good team defender,” Calvin said.

Calvin thought the team could improve by being more aggressive on the court.

“We just gotta play harder, concentrate a little bit more, have a little bit more toughness,” Calvin said.

Guard David Shepard said he contributed a lot of energy to the court but thought the team lacked communication.

“We could have communicated better with each other,” Shepard said. “We had a couple mistakes down the game and it kind of hurt us at the end cause we weren’t talking to each other. We gotta approach the game ready to kill, ready to play, and ready to win,” Shepard said.