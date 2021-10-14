TX+Wes+offers+an+extra+grant+this+semester+to+students+through+federal+funds

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) from Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, offers $2.7 million in grant money to be distributed to Texas Wesleyan students this semester.

Texas Wesleyan students must apply here by October 22, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. and be a student seeking a degree while experiencing economic hardship related to the pandemic.

The information required to apply for the grant are the students first and last name, Texas Wesleyan Student I.D. and access to campus emails.

Junior psychology major Coral Benitez is excited about the grant opportunity this semester because she is unemployed and hopes the extra funds can help financially.

“I hope I get [the grant] because, honestly, I quit my job and then it’s been really difficult to find another job. I am hopeful, I am extremely hopeful,” Benitez said.

Vice President of Finance and Administration Donna Nance said, “We do not anticipate any new appropriations next year. We plan to award all of the remaining funds this semester, but [the amount issued] will depend on how many applications we receive.”

The 2021 spring semester had 706 student applicants out of 1,500 eligible students with a total of $928,944 awarded funds. Approximately half of the eligible students applied for the HEERF grant.

This semester, there are about 2,200 Texas Wesleyan students eligible for a portion of the $2.7 million.

In an email addressed to students, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Dennis Hall said, “Financial need can be met by indication that you or your family have had a loss of employment, reduced income, food or housing insecurity, or other financial needs. You may use this grant to pay [toward] your account or for other educational costs.”

For Cory Didier, a junior majoring in marketing, the extra funds he received last semester was a financial relief for him and his parents. He said, “I used it to pay my rent for my house. I was able to put money to the side for my rent so I don’t have to work so much during the school year while I was playing baseball.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, HEERF occurred in a series of three installments: CARES Act, Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP).

CARES: (HEERF I)

TX Wes received and distributed $928,944 between the 577 students who applied.

CRRSAA: (HEERF II)

TX Wes received and distributed $928,955 between the 706 students who applied.

ARP: (HEERF III)

TX Wes received and will be distributing $2,731,931 between the students who apply before October 22, 2021.

Katie Barbarick, a sophomore who received the grant money last semester, said, “It felt good just because it was my first year of college and I didn’t know you could get random money like that to help you out with school. So, it felt good to get help with extra expenses I didn’t have to cover.”

This semester is the last opportunity for students to participate in the HEERF grant program – it will not be available in the spring semester.