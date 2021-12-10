From the Editor-in-Chief:

The Rambler is hiring for the spring 2022 semester.

It doesn’t matter if you are an English, education, business, science or mass communication major with no experience in journalism, we can teach you the skills you need to become a good reporter.

We have work study and student assistant positions available. Come join us.

We produce written articles, podcasts, videos and news broadcasts focused on events around campus.

This is a great opportunity to get to know faculty and other students on campus, as well.

Basic Requirements:

10-20 hours a week

2 group meetings every week (Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon)

Constant communication with Editor-in-Chief and faculty advisor

A list of the full requirements is available on the application page that can be found here:

For work study:

Content Producer Rambler Media Group Work-Study

For non work-study:

Content Producer Rambler Media Group Student Assistant