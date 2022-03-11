Alumni Association hosts 5K run

The Texas Wesleyan Alumni Association sponsored their annual Wesleyan 5K Saturday morning despite misty weather. Runners started at the Oneal-Sells Administration Building and circled the community as roads were blocked off for safety.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni and other community members participated in the 5K to raise funds for student scholarships. This was the first in-person 5k race hosted by the Alumni Association since 2019. The race in 2020 was virtual because of the pandemic and the race was canceled in 2021.

About 250 participants signed up for the Wesleyan 5K according to Director of Alumni Relations Christian Wommack. The event was planned and orchestrated by the Alumni office and the Wesleyan 5K committee, which consist of alumni members.

First place winner Hunter Reeves is the son of alumni Kelly Holze Reeves, class of ‘96. When he finished the race at 19:20, he was excited to beat his own Wesleyan 5K record. “I got third the last two years so finally getting first feels great,” Reeves said.

Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice students and friends Kira Wolf, Ala Abedrabbo, Luis Merida, Marc Simon, Kelsey Williams, Gian De la Calzada and Sydney Tang ran together as a group. “I feel that we are all trying to get more into running and it’s more motivating when we do it all together,” said Wolf, who placed first in her age group. Kelsey and Tang also placed first in their age group. “We should be studying,” Tang said laughing.

Faculty and staff members also participated in the Wesleyan 5K. To avoid staying at home and watching t.v. on a Saturday, Jamal Williams director of collegiate academy & college credit partnerships decided to “give back to a good cause” and run instead. “Every dollar that we get to help support students and our campus community is a valued dollar,” Jamal said.

The results of the Wesleyan 5K can be found at allsportstiming.com.