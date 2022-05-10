Ram’s Puzzle Piece Ep.2 :Connect College Ministry
Welcome to our segment of Ram’s Puzzle Piece, where we talk about organizations on campus and how you fit the puzzle at Texas Wesleyan. We feature President Bailey O’Donnell and member Divandre Hernandez as they tell us the wonderful things that Connect College Ministry does here at Texas Wesleyan.
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As a Content Producer for the Rambler...