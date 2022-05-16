The+Gradual+Spring+2022+Vol.+106

May 16, 2022
News
Person pursued by FW police crashes car on campus
Community
TxWes student body elects new SGA board
TxWes Giving Days
Wesleyan softball team wants own clubhouse
Ram’s Puzzle Piece Ep.2 :Connect College Ministry
Multimedia
Wesleyan community breaks new ground at stadium site
Sports Access with Kobi Lacour
Yesterday’s shelter-in-place issued in response to suspicious individual
Rambler Bloopers 2021-2022
Ram’s Puzzle Piece: Student Government Association
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *