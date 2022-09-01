TxWes+football+team+wins+home+opener+54+to+0

At their season opening game, the Texas Wesleyan University (TxWes) Rams (1-0, 0) football team beat Arkansas State University – Querétaro Campus (ASUCQ) Red Wolves (0-1, 0) with a score of 54-0 on Saturday at Farrington Field.

The Rams scored 27 points in the first quarter with four touchdowns – one from an interception by defensive back Vondrice Lafrances.

Minutes into the second quarter, quarterback Dalton Dale completed a pass to running back Jasyn Price for a 19-yard touchdown. TxWes continued to score an additional two touchdowns in the rest of the second quarter, starting halftime with a score of 48-0 in favor of TxWes.

Both kickers Aramando Benitez and Francisco Castillo successfully attempted field goals in the third quarter with the last scoring plays of the game.

Head Rams Football Coach Joeseph Prud’homme said, “My guys came out, we were crisp. I thought we played pretty well. We’ve really grown as a program and we’re much, much better than we were.”

Cayden Glasglow, who plays offensive lineman and tight end, was proud of the win. “We need to carry the moment to next week because we are playing our ranked opponent Arizona Christian University. We have got to have our Wheaties ready,” he said.

Junior linebacker Joshua Payne-Morgan just transferred to TxWes and was excited to bond with the other players during the game. “With this team right now,” he said, “we have a really good chance of winning everything.”

The first ever Global Clasico brough the Mexico-based Red Wolves to Fort Worth, celebrating a relationship between the two teams. The game featured a tailgating party, a pregame concert and a half-time kick-off contest.

Prud’homme said, “The game was much more about what was going on off the field than on the field. You know, they’re a very young program, and we’ve been in their shoes.”

The Box Score can be found on Ram Sport.