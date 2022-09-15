Aries submissions are open for the fall edition

A call for submission has been announced from Aries, the Texas Wesleyan University student-run literary magazine. They are accepting works from students, faculty and staff and welcome non-fiction, fiction and poetry entries for the upcoming magazine publication.

The fall 2022 edition will feature a contest with Coming of Age/Growth/New Beginnings themes. First place winners of every category will receive $75, second place winners will receive $50, and third place will receive $25 each.

Aries is also accepting “general, non-themed submissions” of non-fiction, fiction and poetry, according to their announcement. All non-fiction and fiction entries cannot exceed 2,000 words and one entry can be submitted per person, while poetry is limited to three entries per person.

Dr. Gina Warren, Aries faculty advisor and English professor, spearheaded the revival of Aries last semester. “Having a literary magazine like Aries creates space for writers on campus to come together, whether it be in the magazine itself or during one of our events, and to begin publishing their work in an approachable way,” she said.

For the first time, Aries is publishing a fall edition and spring edition. Student intern and English major Chinonso Oguh is a part of the Aries editing team and supports publishing more than one edition a year. “I’m interested in seeing how much content Aries will be able to spread to the community by having two issues throughout the school year,” she said.

Also new to the publication, Aries is accepting entries in Spanish and will be accompanied by an English translation. Merilyn Pena-Chavez, another English major who is a student intern on the Aries editing team, feels the Spanish pieces will be a beneficial addition to the magazine.

“As a Spanish speaker myself, I know there are many phrases or words that just make better sense in Spanish rather than English and being able to authenticate a piece of writing to fit my language is super helpful,” Pena-Chavez said.

To submit literary works to Aries, email the file as .doc or .docx to [email protected] The document must be double spaced and in 12-pt Times New Roman font. Participants need to indicate that they are submitting their works for the contest or general submission. All submissions are due by Fri. Sep 30.