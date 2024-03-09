Students get support from mental health group

Carla Salazar During the Unburdened session, students go one by one sharing their Feelings, Affirmations, Needs, Ownership, and Success/Struggle (FANOS), a check-in exercise.

Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Polytechnic United Methodist Church (PUMC) Room 123, Chris Jeter from the College Connect Ministry hosts a safe space session where students can share and express their feelings and be heard.

Jeter created the support group after realizing students go through a lot of stress, anxiety and depression. He said this group’s goal is to have students be able to relieve themselves from those emotions by just saying everything that is on their chest.

“If you can’t do something to get that out, then it just, you know, it just stays bottled up in there,” Jeter said. “That’s why it’s called ‘Unburden’ for students to find some relief from the burden.”

Students are not allowed to crosstalk over each other, and everything said is confidential. Phones must be put away and advice may be offered if the student allows it, but it must be saved until after the session.

Junior theater major Alex Bennett regularly attends the sessions after learning about it on social media. She enjoys talking about her opinions and feelings and said this session gives students a chance to share their feelings in a safe space.

“I think it’s very beneficial because I feel like a lot of people don’t know where to start or don’t know how to ask for help,” Bennett said.

Jeter said there is an idea in the world that people are almost afraid to share the bad stuff because people feel like when they say it, it makes it real. He believes the opposite is true.

“You bring things out of the darkness, out of out these places in your mind or inside of you and into the light,” Jeter said. “And they have less power over you.”

Sophomore business major JJ Garcia was not aware of the sessions but after finding out, he said he thinks Unburden may benefit students.

“If students feel like in their personal life, they don’t have a spot or place to go to, it at least gives them an opportunity to come by to get something off their mind and find a new circle of people to be with you,” Garcia said.

Jetter encourages students to secure a spot as there are limited spots available.

For more information, text Jeter at 334–398–3374 or text “Unburden” to 833–573–6832 to sign up for text reminders.