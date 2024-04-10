Communication professors conduct simulation for Wesleyan students

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The B+F menu is complete with six different choices of burgers, including two vegetarian options.
New burger restaurant opens in Gina’s Cafe
April 10, 2024
The teams leave Wednesday to compete in the NCA & NDA College Nationals championship.
Cheer, Goldline teams show off their Nationals routines
April 9, 2024
Students enjoy pizza and refreshments as they listen to career advice from guest speaker James Turnage, My Health My Resources (MHMR) of Tarrant County clinical director for disability services.
James Turnage helps psychology students max their major
April 9, 2024
A banned book display is prepared for Monday, Right to Read Day.
West Library to honor National Library Week 
April 6, 2024
The circulation desk in the West Library offers solar glasses limited to one per student.
Student guide on how to see once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse
April 5, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
Rams’ first baseman, Hayden Hutchins is at bat five times, hit two balls, and scores a homerun.
Rams Defeat Eagles 10–8 in non-conference matchup
April 5, 2024
Braeden Baller, junior general business and finance major, reflects on the dedication necessary to win matches.
Camaraderie, commitment fuel the 2023/24 Ram’s wrestling season
April 3, 2024
The Mee Family join Micale Mee, a senior on the men’s team, in support, along with Head Coach Brennen Shingleton before the start of the game.
Basketball teams celebrate seniors at last home game
February 28, 2024
The Rams dugout celebrates in game 2 as two runners come home to score.
Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team
February 22, 2024
The students came together in the closing song and sang “Somewhere Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Music department presents ‘Scene D’amore’
April 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
February 14, 2024
November 13, 2023
September 24, 2023
September 8, 2023
September 1, 2023
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

Communication professors conduct simulation for Wesleyan students

Thomas Parsons, Content ProducerApril 5, 2024
Eli+Chambers%2C+junior+sports+communication+major%2C+poses+as+a+senior+public+relations+director+as+student+reporters+ask+him+questions+regarding+the+%E2%80%9CRamnado%E2%80%9D.
Thomas Parsons
Eli Chambers, junior sports communication major, poses as a senior public relations director as student reporters ask him questions regarding the “Ramnado”.

On Wednesday, April. 3 Dr. Kay Colley, department chair of mass communication, along with other like-minded professors set up a “live event” experience for the mass communication majors.  

Colley, with the help of professor Wendy Moore, Dr. Jenny Dean and members of the Eunice West Library, put together a simulation for the students to get practice at handling news breaking in real time. Sophomore mass communication major Brian Wofford was given the role of head editor in chief and had fun while learning aspects that will help him in the future. 

“[I learned] that technology is not your friend most of the time, stuff fails, you got to always have a backup,” Wofford said. “Just learning those interpersonal-like skills in a higher position was important for me; super useful.” 

Mass communication majors flood the newsroom as they figure out what to do for their assigned role. (Thomas Parsons)

Certain students were assigned roles that required them to confidently stand in front of an audience to give out information. Junior sports communication major Eli Chambers was assigned as senior public relations (PR) director who had to give a speech in front of aspiring student reporters. 

“You have to have confidence up there,” Chambers said. “You don’t know what questions are coming your way [and] that is the scariest part; you try to prepare for everything, but everyone thinks differently.”  

Colley runs this simulation annually in the hopes that the students will learn from mistakes made so that they can be better equipped to handle a crisis. 

“My first crisis that I experienced as a public relations person… was not a good experience,” Colley said. “It is helpful to have a safe environment where you can practice this and make mistakes rather than have it all thrown at you at the last minute and try to figure out how to do it.”  
