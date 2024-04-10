James Turnage helps psychology students max their major

Chiara Watson Students enjoy pizza and refreshments as they listen to career advice from guest speaker James Turnage, My Health My Resources (MHMR) of Tarrant County clinical director for disability services.

Psi Chi International Honor Society of Psychology hosted a two-part Max Your Major event on April 2 and April 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday’s guest speaker James Turnage LPC-S, My Health My Resources (MHMR) of Tarrant County clinical director for disability services, spoke to the students about his career and offered advice to those looking to make the most of opportunities in psychology or mental health outside of college. MHMR Tarrant offers an internship program with 60 active current interns.

“Have a general idea of what you want to do,” Turnage said. “We have over 200 different programs. So be an advocate for yourself.”

Psi Chi International Honor society president Kunjan Patel was involved in organizing the event and enjoys planning these sessions to help the students.

“Being part of the organization throughout the year, hosting these events with opportunities for the students, [I’m inspired by] things the students can do after they graduate and giving them opportunities for social networking,” Patel said.

Psychology majors in attendance asked questions about the certifications, internships and jobs available through MHMR and how they can best prepare themselves for a career in mental health. One such student was senior psychology major Keisten White.

White said he got information from the event that will help him figure out his next steps after graduation and believes it is helpful for people to attend and hear what the speakers have to say.

“You never really know what it’s going to be talked about, and anytime you do show up, you might find more information, more clarity or anything that could help you for your future,” White said.

For those looking to get involved with Psi Chi, applications are currently open.

“There are certain requirements that need to be fulfilled to be part of this organization because this is an academic society,” Patel said.

More information, including how to apply, is available on their website.