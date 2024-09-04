President’s Picnic introduces students to campus life, student organizations 

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
A sinkhole hinders faculty parking in front of Morton Fitness Center as TexWes community returns after Labor Day weekend.
Faculty lose parking spots to hole in asphalt
September 4, 2024
“Our entire business is centered around providing healthy meals that are truly fresh,” says the Farmer’s Fridge website
New vending machine offering healthy, fresh foods installed in library 
September 3, 2024
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
September 3, 2024
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
September 1, 2024
A parade led by the cheer and dance teams circles campus as people start to arrive at the pep rally.
Pep rally kicks off football season
September 1, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
September 3, 2024
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
September 1, 2024
A parade led by the cheer and dance teams circles campus as people start to arrive at the pep rally.
Pep rally kicks off football season
September 1, 2024
The Rams men and women table tennis teams place first in the 2024 College Table Tennis Championships. (Photo courtesy Dennis Yanga)
Rams table tennis ‘family’ wins national championship
April 30, 2024
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
April 29, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
The students came together in the closing song and sang “Somewhere Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Music department presents ‘Scene D’amore’
April 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

President’s Picnic introduces students to campus life, student organizations 

Chiara Watson, Content ProducerAugust 26, 2024

  • The Black Student Association (BSA) recruits new members for the upcoming school year.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Spiritual Life offers stickers with encouraging quotes and different states, lollipops and lip balm. Dr. Gladys Childs, the Associate Professor of Religion, encourages students to attend worship on Thursday.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Kate Mason of the Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) encourages students to follow their socials and vote on how many Skittles the jar contains for a chance to win a gift card.

    Carla Salazr
    '

  • The Bilingual Education Student Organization (BESO) offers mango flavored agua fresca and popular Mexican candy.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • The TX Wes student Chapter of the American Chemical Society recruits a new member and gives out goodie bags to those who join during the President’s Picnic on Aug. 22.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Micheal Nguyen, assistant director of esports, connects with students encouraging them to try out for the competitive Super Smash team.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Coordinator of volunteer recruitment at Meals on Wheels Tarrant County Victor Clarke offers information on what Meals on Wheels offers to the TXWes community.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Texas Wesleyan’s mariachi band Oro Azul offers pins to those interested.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Leia Murray and Meagan Morris with the Makers Lab show 3D printed items such as sculptures and ram clips, buttons and a screen-printed sweater. To encourage students to sign up for workshops, they offered attendees a free fidget cube.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Residence Life Coordinator Grady Rogers sets up a game of memory match with Wesleyan themed cards for President Emily Messer for the TxWes housing table.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • BBQ chicken sandwiches, black bean chipotle burgers, and pulled pork sandwiches with chips are served to all that attended the President’s Picnic on Aug. 2.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • The President’s Picnic takes place in the Martin University Center’s ballrooms.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Right by the entrance, Move Texas’s table offers forms where students can register to vote.

    Carla Salazar
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

In a string of events hosted for Stampede week, the university held the President’s Picnic from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The event took place in the Martin Center ballrooms and featured informational booths and tables set up by various campus departments and organizations. Food and snacks were provided as well as space to dine.  

Students were able to peruse the tables and learn about the opportunities to get connected and involved in campus life.  

Senior musical theatre major Peri Zachymeyer said, “I’m so happy to see all these new students and all these people exploring all the extracurriculars that we have out here, especially Theatre Wesleyan because we love having butts in our seats and seeing people see our shows.” 

The event provided an opportunity for students to learn more about what the school has to offer in terms of joining organizations and also meeting the staff and faculty that work to help the students and improve student life. 

Junior biology major and transfer student Cassidy Crancer said, “I think it’s pretty helpful just to kind of get to meet people and see what’s around on campus.” 

Some new students enjoyed interacting with people at the event and learning about the clubs that are offered. 

“Everybody’s so nice and like, there’s so much information and so many clubs I didn’t even know existed until today,” said sophomore undecided major and transfer student Logan Osborne. “This has been a very informational event and I’m so happy I came.” 

CLICK HERE to see more photos of the event.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
A sinkhole hinders faculty parking in front of Morton Fitness Center as TexWes community returns after Labor Day weekend.
Faculty lose parking spots to hole in asphalt
“Our entire business is centered around providing healthy meals that are truly fresh,” says the Farmer’s Fridge website
New vending machine offering healthy, fresh foods installed in library 
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
A parade led by the cheer and dance teams circles campus as people start to arrive at the pep rally.
Pep rally kicks off football season
President Dr. Emily W. Messer was the keynote speaker for this year's Convocation on Aug. 27.
President Messer emboldens students, faculty during convocation speech
About the Contributors
Chiara Watson
Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As Editor-in-Chief for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.
Carla Salazar
Carla Salazar, Content Producer
Carla Lilianna Salazar is a Content Producer at The Rambler and a New Student Mentor at Texas Wesleyan University. Born in Dallas, Texas but was raised in Arlington, Texas, she is currently a junior majoring in mass communication in hopes of following a path to TV and Radio Broadcast as a reporter and anchor. She is described as a bubbly, inquisitive, innovative, writer who enjoys trying new things and making people laugh. Her goal here at The Rambler is to expand her knowledge and skills on all things journalism and to help inform her Texas Wesleyan community while spreading as much love and laughter as possible.  