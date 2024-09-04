President’s Picnic introduces students to campus life, student organizations 

The Black Student Association (BSA) recruits new members for the upcoming school year. Carla Salazar

Spiritual Life offers stickers with encouraging quotes and different states, lollipops and lip balm. Dr. Gladys Childs, the Associate Professor of Religion, encourages students to attend worship on Thursday. Carla Salazar

Kate Mason of the Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) encourages students to follow their socials and vote on how many Skittles the jar contains for a chance to win a gift card. Carla Salazr

The Bilingual Education Student Organization (BESO) offers mango flavored agua fresca and popular Mexican candy. Carla Salazar

The TX Wes student Chapter of the American Chemical Society recruits a new member and gives out goodie bags to those who join during the President’s Picnic on Aug. 22. Carla Salazar

Micheal Nguyen, assistant director of esports, connects with students encouraging them to try out for the competitive Super Smash team. Carla Salazar

Coordinator of volunteer recruitment at Meals on Wheels Tarrant County Victor Clarke offers information on what Meals on Wheels offers to the TXWes community. Carla Salazar

Texas Wesleyan’s mariachi band Oro Azul offers pins to those interested. Carla Salazar

Leia Murray and Meagan Morris with the Makers Lab show 3D printed items such as sculptures and ram clips, buttons and a screen-printed sweater. To encourage students to sign up for workshops, they offered attendees a free fidget cube. Carla Salazar

Residence Life Coordinator Grady Rogers sets up a game of memory match with Wesleyan themed cards for President Emily Messer for the TxWes housing table. Carla Salazar

BBQ chicken sandwiches, black bean chipotle burgers, and pulled pork sandwiches with chips are served to all that attended the President’s Picnic on Aug. 2. Carla Salazar

The President’s Picnic takes place in the Martin University Center’s ballrooms. Carla Salazar

Right by the entrance, Move Texas’s table offers forms where students can register to vote. Carla Salazar Navigate Left Navigate Right

























In a string of events hosted for Stampede week, the university held the President’s Picnic from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The event took place in the Martin Center ballrooms and featured informational booths and tables set up by various campus departments and organizations. Food and snacks were provided as well as space to dine.

Students were able to peruse the tables and learn about the opportunities to get connected and involved in campus life.

Senior musical theatre major Peri Zachymeyer said, “I’m so happy to see all these new students and all these people exploring all the extracurriculars that we have out here, especially Theatre Wesleyan because we love having butts in our seats and seeing people see our shows.”

The event provided an opportunity for students to learn more about what the school has to offer in terms of joining organizations and also meeting the staff and faculty that work to help the students and improve student life.

Junior biology major and transfer student Cassidy Crancer said, “I think it’s pretty helpful just to kind of get to meet people and see what’s around on campus.”

Some new students enjoyed interacting with people at the event and learning about the clubs that are offered.

“Everybody’s so nice and like, there’s so much information and so many clubs I didn’t even know existed until today,” said sophomore undecided major and transfer student Logan Osborne. “This has been a very informational event and I’m so happy I came.”

CLICK HERE to see more photos of the event.