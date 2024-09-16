Texas Wesleyan hosts annual knockerball

A DFW company entertained students on Sept.10 in the Kay Granger Mall by providing equipment to play knockerball.

Every year, student activities invites DFW Knockerball to introduce the game of bubble soccer to the TxWes community. Knockerball is a game of soccer where players wear a bubble suit around their bodies which makes the game more challenging. Barbara Walker, director for student activities, diversity, inclusion, programming and orientation, helped organize the event.

“Knockerball is something we do probably at least once every year, and we find students just really enjoy it,” Walker said.

Rob Weaver, a representative of DFW Knockerball, brought the equipment for the game this year.

“You get to play this amazing game by jumping in these hamster-like balls filled with air, and you can knock each other around,” Weaver said. “It’s a great sport, great activity, full of fun and excitement.”

DJ Weathersby, sophomore political science major and Esports team member, said the event gave him an opportunity to hang out with friends.

“There were a couple of friends that I barely see or rarely get to hang out with, and it was just something fun we could do,” Weathersby said.

Benjamin Domenzain, a senior business management major and Esports team member, played knockerball as well.

“Some of the Esports guys were here and we were like… we might as well just play some knockerball and knock each other around. It was really fun,” Domenzain said.

To keep up with upcoming student activities, students can visit RamSpace.