Texas Wesleyan University to host first Meet the Majors fair 

Texas Wesleyan University will host its first-ever Meet the Majors Fair on Sept. 26, 2024.

The event will take place at Lou’s place from noon – 2 p.m. and was organized by academic adviser Caroline Reinhold. Reinhold said the fair’s purpose is to help undecided students and those exploring new majors or minors find the right academic fit.

“This event gives students the chance to talk directly with faculty and get a better understanding of their options,” Reinhold said.

Muhye Hammattah, director of advising and retention, said the fair is a much-needed addition to the university.

“Caroline has worked hard to make this happen, and it’s exciting to finally have an event like this,” he said.

The fair will feature a declaration station, allowing students to officially declare a new major or minor on the spot. Reinhold said the event is designed to make declaring a major a more celebratory experience.

“We’ll have a photo op and Willie the Ram there to celebrate students,” she said.

Austin Roberts, an adviser for liberal arts majors, emphasized the importance of having faculty experts available to answer students’ questions.

“This event makes choosing a major more meaningful,” he said.

Hammattah said the fair isn’t just for undecided students.

“Even those who have declared a major can benefit. Many students think they’re stuck, but there’s still flexibility,” he said.

As Texas Wesleyan University continues to grow, the Meet the Majors Fair is set to become a pivotal event in helping students make informed decisions about their academic futures.

“I hope this becomes a tradition where students can find the perfect path for their future and feel confident in their choice,” Reinhold said, “I want students to find a major or minor that’s a perfect fit for them.”