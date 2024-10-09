Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]

Thomas Parsons Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe’s territory.

On Oct. 5, the Wesleyan Rams football team secured its fifth straight win this season in a shutout win against the Arkansas Baptist College Buffaloes at North Crowley High School.

The Rams offense and defense played as one to secure the victory by securing multiple scores and turnovers. Ernest Caesar, senior general business major and running back, made a major contribution by scoring four total touchdowns.

“It felt good, this is like week four of that happening,” Caesar said. “I can only go up from here, I cannot go down.”

The Rams defense racked up six interceptions with the help of Javari Sanders, junior business management major and cornerback, who caught two interceptions.

“It was kind of shocking,” Sanders said.

Rams’ offensive coordinator Fran Johnson said the offensive line had the biggest impact due to them adjusting to the speed of the Buffalo’s defense.

“We challenged [the offensive line] for two weeks with the speed of the defensive line,” Johnson said. “Those guys stepped up and made some plays in the passing game by protecting the quarterback so the rest of those guys can do what they do.”

The Rams’ next game is against the Nelson University Lions at home on Oct.19.